Vermont Public partners with award-winning science series NOVA as part of ‘Climate Across America’ initiative





Vermont Public has teamed up with the award-winning science series PBS NOVAa production of GBH, to produce and distribute cross-platform climate-focused content as part of the national series Climate Across America initiative. Vermont Public is one of 10 public media stations working closely with NOVA to create, share and amplify solution-oriented climate content, including short videos, audio stories, articles, e-newsletters and social media posts. Climate change is a global issue, but the varied impacts are felt locally, said NOVA co-executive producer Chris Schmidt. This timely initiative provides an opportunity to shine a light on the impacts of climate change in communities across America and engage the public in conversations about innovative solutions. We hope these stories will serve as inspiring and hopeful examples to others. Vermont Public produced two digital shorts as part of this project. First, climate journalist Abagael Giles visits Panton, Vermont. , which hosts a community micro-grid capable of operating exclusively with renewable energy, without recourse to fossil fuels. The piece is available now on vermontpublic.org and on the stations’ YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. The second film features a family farm in Vermont that uses an anaerobic digester to trap much of the methane emitted from its cow manure and convert it into biogas, which is burned to generate electricity. The piece will be available later this month. As a climate journalist, it’s hard for me to think of a more important role for public media than democratizing access to information about climate solutions, Giles said. I hope we can do more work like these short videos and that they help more people feel empowered to weigh in and shape the future of this place we share. Climate Across America is part of a multi-year, multi-platform initiative by PBS that explores all aspects of the impact of climate change on communities, countries and the entire planet. The Global Orientation represents PBS’s greatest commitment to the subject, providing a deeper understanding of climate change issues and exploring its intersections with conservation, biodiversity and the ecosystem. PBS and its member stations will create a rich storytelling destination that details the challenges of climate change, while highlighting examples of hope and positive impact. It is part of NOVA’s Science and Society project, with major support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The project is dedicated to telling stories at the intersection of the stories of science and society that provide exceptional opportunities for public engagement around the role of science and technology in our lives. The public can follow the initiative online using the hashtag #ClimateAcrossAmerica. Vermont Public will feature additional climate reports and programs this month. In the week leading up to Earth Day on April 22, listen to a special series on a range of climate solutions from green burials to electric school buses from Vermont Public and the New England News Collaborative. Additionally, the station will air two new NOVA documentaries: Weathering The Future on Wednesday, April 12 and Chasing Carbon Zero on Wednesday, April 26, both at 9 p.m. on mainline Vermont Publics, streaming on vermontpublic.org and pbs. .org. /nova, on the NOVA YouTube channel and through the PBS app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vermontpublic.org/about-us/2023-04-12/vermont-public-partners-with-award-winning-science-series-nova-as-part-of-climate-across-america-initiative The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related