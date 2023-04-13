He’s the Emperor of Bollywood





Jakarta – When talking about Bollywood or Indian film industry, it turns out that there is one name that should be its emperor, i.e. Rajinikanth or Thalaiva. The man who just turned 72 earned this nickname because almost every line in the film industry has been tested by him. Beginning his career as an actor, he also worked as a screenwriter and even a producer. In total, he worked on more than 160 film projects with these different professions. This contribution has brought him to the highest place as a filmmaker in India, not only through awards presentations, but also recognition from filmmakers of all generations. Various behind-the-scenes life stories are often told by other actors who have been involved with him. Almost all of them are stories of Rajinikanth’s kindness and generosity. He never felt like a great actor or celebrity, although that was fine if he wanted to. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT This is also what makes him so loved and respected by his colleagues and society. Like when he was filming Sivaji The Boss in 2007. The production team gave him a very luxurious van to use during filming and be his on-site waiting room, but he refused. Instead, he opted to use the on-site makeup room and mingle with other stars. His social spirit is also very high, he donated IDR 200 million in 2015 for the needs of Tamil Nadu flood victims. During the COVID moment last year, he also donated Rp. 1 billion for aid and health workers in India, even though he suffered huge losses in his film project at that time. Rajinikanth’s appearance in the movies. Photo: doc. st Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950 in Bangalore, India. Her father worked as a policeman, while her mother was a housewife. He is the youngest of four children (two brothers and one sister). He has loved the theater world since he was still in school, but it never turned him into a job. Before starting his professional acting career, he was a bus driver for Bangalore Transport Service. But his love for acting rekindled and brought him back to practicing roles at the Madras Film Institute. His family opposes this choice, believing that it is a waste of money. Fortunately, his friend, Raj Bahadur, helps him financially. This decision also earned him his first film offer, namely Apoorva Raagagal in 1975 in which he appeared as the ex-husband of its main star, Srividya. This small role apparently did not dampen the aura of stardom and potential, so he also received praise for his looks. Even The Hindu said that Rajinikanth would become a big star who rocked Bollywood at that time and he was proven to have won several awards until he was included in Forbes as the most influential Indian in 2010. Watch the video “Kareena Kapoor talks #boycottBollywood on social media“

