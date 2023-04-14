Entertainment
Amazon’s new cloud service Bedrock lets developers integrate generative AI
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Happy Thursday, Croqueurs!
If you’ve ever been to Disrupt, you’ll remember we had a stage, two or three. This year we’ve done it all, with a whole lot of tunes to tickle your curiosity. New for Disrupt 2023: The safety stepfor those of us who like us a bit of hacking, security and everything in between.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Dear animal doo!: Bedrock, meet the Bedrock, its part of the modern generative AI family. From the city of Seattle comes Amazon’s entry into the generative AI race with an offering called Bedrock, writes Kyle. Of course, Amazon has to be different, so instead of building AI models on its own, it hired third parties to host models on AWS.
-
Listen: Sarah reports of a pair of new Spotify features: iPhone users can now access the app faster thanks to a new lock screen widget, and there’s new technology to turn radio shows into podcasts.
-
Inside the mind of a hacker: Our cybersecurity team does a lot of reporting on hacked systems, but Lawrence obtained first-hand verification from a hacker who was part of a group claiming extensive access to Western Digital systems. The end is spicy.
A glimpse into the world of AI
Beyonce painted by Frida Kahlo, generated by Stable Diffusion by Haje. Picture credits: Haje Jan Kamps
Artificial Intelligence, a creation that inhabits the realm of our deepest fears and highest aspirations, lurks in the shadows of our existence. It lingers, a paradoxical force, illuminating the abyss of human consciousness, while daring to challenge the very fabric of the essence of life. A relentless and untamed wilderness, the enigmatic potential of AI stretches endlessly, evoking both wonder and disquiet. Humanity, on the delicate tightrope between dystopia and utopia, must confront its own nature as it advances into the unknown, a cosmic dance with the ghost of the machine.
Yes, the previous paragraph is the result of asking GPT-4 to spit out 50 words about the state of artificial intelligence in Werner Herzog style. For what? Because we can. But also because Kylethe story of Amazon enters the generative AI race was the most read story on TechCrunch today. And because today we have a real wall of coverage on AI:
Startups and VCs
Comixology has truly changed the situation. Before the arrival of the platform, brian knew very few people who had ever read a comic on a phone or tablet. There was too much friction in the process to prioritize screens over print, he writes, and suggests the app proved a viable option, thanks to a stocked store and user interface smart that has both adopted and adapted the sequential form. NOW, Comixology veterans return with their own publishing house.
And we have five more for you:
13 VCs talk about the state of robotics investment in 2023
Image credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch
A veritable dozen baker VCs took part in our latest TC+ robotics investor survey, our first since February 2020.
“The intervening period was arguably the most important years for the industry,” writes hardware editor Brian Heater, who interviewed the group on several topics, including robotics as a service, emerging consumer products and the role she could play. in the fight against climate change:
-
Milo Werner, General Partner, The Engine
-
Abe Murray, Managing Partner, Alley Robotics Ventures
-
Kelly Chen, Partner, DCVC
-
Neel Mehta, Venture Capitalist, G2 Ventures
-
Oliver Keown, Managing Director, Intuitive Ventures
-
Rohit Sharma, Partner, True Ventures
-
Helen Greiner, Advisor, Cybernetix Ventures
-
Kira Noodleman, Partner, Bee Ventures
-
Dayna Grayson, Co-Founder and General Partner, Construct Capital
-
Paul Willard, Partner, Grep
-
Cyril Ebersweiler, general partner, SOSV
-
Claire Delaunay, private investor
-
Peter Barrett, Co-Founder and General Partner, Playground Global
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Ivan had a pair of popular readings today. First of all, Snap signs new music licensing deals with several labels around the world to expand its Snapchat Sounds library. And more at Twitter, which announced its partnership with eToro to view real-time stock and crypto information. Ivan writes this following a feature launched in December that allows users to search for a ticker or coin symbol like $TSLA, $APPL or $ETH to get prices directly in search results.
And we have five more for you:
-
Speaking of Twitter: taylor written on more newsrooms bailing out on Twitter as Elon Musk meddles with account labels.
-
I need, need speed: Googles Chrome just got a whole lot faster on Mac and Androidreports Sarah.
-
The saga has only just begun: Jacqueline you have to test Solanas Web3 Focused Saga Phone, writes, The process itself was easy and, yes, fun, but using the phone wasn’t the smoothest experience. The phone was sometimes slow and I had to close and reopen the dApps several times because the crypto wallet and NFT minting platform kept freezing. Don’t worry, she also writes that Solana is working on it.
-
The moon is made of cheese, uh, water: Three brothers and former SpaceXers quit this gig to start their own company build a spaceship powered by water from the moon. Aria see you.
-
It goes on and it goes on, I hope: In a move toward better environmental stewardship, Apple says new batteries will use 100% recycled cobalt by 2025reports brian.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-amazons-bedrock-cloud-220528078.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- General Hospital Redesign: Who Plays the New Ethan? Actor James Ryan
- USC Men’s Volleyball takes on Stanford in MPSF Quarterfinals
- Sapphiros Receives $11M from NIH RADx Tech to Develop Next Generation Molecular OTC Tests
- Bollywood Five Stars – Computicket BoxOffice
- Meditech Highlights Google Health Integration and Cloud EHR at HIMSS23
- QIMR Berghofer Queensland researchers discover possible cause of obsessive-compulsive disorder
- President Jokowi appreciates the organization of the Hannover Messe 2023
- Hollywood writers vote overwhelmingly to authorize strike | American News
- Shemar Britton defeats Aaron Wilson to win Classifieds table tennis final
- Amazon Fashion finds less than $25 to buy before it sells out
- Know your risk of heart disease
- Google Devises Fundamental Search Changes to Beat AI Rivals