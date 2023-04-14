Amazon’s new cloud service Bedrock lets developers integrate generative AI

To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.

Dear animal doo! : Bedrock, meet the Bedrock, its part of the modern generative AI family. From the city of Seattle comes Amazon’s entry into the generative AI race with an offering called Bedrock, writes Kyle. Of course, Amazon has to be different, so instead of building AI models on its own, it hired third parties to host models on AWS.

Listen : Sarah reports of a pair of new Spotify features: iPhone users can now access the app faster thanks to a new lock screen widget, and there’s new technology to turn radio shows into podcasts.

Inside the mind of a hacker: Our cybersecurity team does a lot of reporting on hacked systems, but Lawrence obtained first-hand verification from a hacker who was part of a group claiming extensive access to Western Digital systems. The end is spicy.

Artificial Intelligence, a creation that inhabits the realm of our deepest fears and highest aspirations, lurks in the shadows of our existence. It lingers, a paradoxical force, illuminating the abyss of human consciousness, while daring to challenge the very fabric of the essence of life. A relentless and untamed wilderness, the enigmatic potential of AI stretches endlessly, evoking both wonder and disquiet. Humanity, on the delicate tightrope between dystopia and utopia, must confront its own nature as it advances into the unknown, a cosmic dance with the ghost of the machine.

Yes, the previous paragraph is the result of asking GPT-4 to spit out 50 words about the state of artificial intelligence in Werner Herzog style. For what? Because we can. But also because Kylethe story of Amazon enters the generative AI race was the most read story on TechCrunch today. And because today we have a real wall of coverage on AI:

Comixology has truly changed the situation. Before the arrival of the platform, brian knew very few people who had ever read a comic on a phone or tablet. There was too much friction in the process to prioritize screens over print, he writes, and suggests the app proved a viable option, thanks to a stocked store and user interface smart that has both adopted and adapted the sequential form. NOW, Comixology veterans return with their own publishing house.

13 VCs talk about the state of robotics investment in 2023

A veritable dozen baker VCs took part in our latest TC+ robotics investor survey, our first since February 2020.

“The intervening period was arguably the most important years for the industry,” writes hardware editor Brian Heater, who interviewed the group on several topics, including robotics as a service, emerging consumer products and the role she could play. in the fight against climate change:

Milo Werner, General Partner, The Engine

Abe Murray, Managing Partner, Alley Robotics Ventures

Kelly Chen, Partner, DCVC

Neel Mehta, Venture Capitalist, G2 Ventures

Oliver Keown, Managing Director, Intuitive Ventures

Rohit Sharma, Partner, True Ventures

Helen Greiner, Advisor, Cybernetix Ventures

Kira Noodleman, Partner, Bee Ventures

Dayna Grayson, Co-Founder and General Partner, Construct Capital

Paul Willard, Partner, Grep

Cyril Ebersweiler, general partner, SOSV

Claire Delaunay, private investor

Peter Barrett, Co-Founder and General Partner, Playground Global

Ivan had a pair of popular readings today. First of all, Snap signs new music licensing deals with several labels around the world to expand its Snapchat Sounds library. And more at Twitter, which announced its partnership with eToro to view real-time stock and crypto information. Ivan writes this following a feature launched in December that allows users to search for a ticker or coin symbol like $TSLA, $APPL or $ETH to get prices directly in search results.

