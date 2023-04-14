NYC is a resilient black woman | Culture & Leisure





Imagine you are a young Black of a woman who made your first feature film. You wrote and directed a movie which was accepted at the Sundance Film Festival. The film makes the buzz at the festivalyouwhen you win the Grand Jury Prize for American Dramatic Feature. What a magnificent honor. Can you imagine what A.V. Rockwell must have felt like that? Shed previously created short films. One of them, Feathers (2018), caught the attention of Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani(Hillman Grad Productions). Waithe invited her to direct an episode of the Boomerang series for television. Rockwell presented a feature film she was developing. A one thousand and one opening Friday at The Nugget, is deeply personal historyof Downtown new York woman struggling to find stability and make a home for her son. Wait East a producer on the film. It is distributed by Focus Features. A love letter to Harlem and often overlooked or misrepresented women, A One Thousand and One positions the main character as a symbol of NYC. Rockwell set the film in three time periods: 1994, 2001, and 2005. There are three actors who play the three different ages of Inez’s son, Terry. The cinematography and music reflect the different eras, and news clips reveal what was happening in New York at that time. Teyana Taylor is an R&B singer in her first leading role as a the head, Ines. It is a fierce presence. The film opens on his steps through his Brooklyn neighborhood has just been liberated from Rikers. Dressed in a red tank top and huge gold earrings, she is a, strong young woman. Struggling to find work as a hairdresser, she reconnects with her son, Terry, who was in foster care. When it becomes clear that Terry will be moved to a new foster home, carrying all of his belongings in a black trash bag, Inez makes the difficult choice to take him with her. She has no home or job. All she has is the knowledge she needs to create a place for both of them. She is desperate to give him the love and stability she never had. Taylor is outstanding in the role. Inez is a complicated humanvolatile, tenacious, proud and bitter but with great tenderness and love for Terry. As she makes choices to keep them both safe and stable in their small apartment (1001 is their apartment number), we see Terry’s extreme joy as he bounces back into his first bed.; his his first bedroom. But Inez travels two hours on the train to clean the houses. She’s not so dynamic anymore., and Terry is left alone. There are compromises to be made, including a new identity for Terry. We see the fear and mistrust of the police and the effects of shigh–And-Frisk policy. As Harlem goes from gritty, noisy and colorful to become cleaner but less welcoming to min regards to-and Pop stores and migrants, so too, Inez changes. She is tired and wears black. No longer wearing shiny jewelry and styled hair, she is worn out. Terry has found a father figure and is doing well in school and there is some stability. As gentrification takes over Harlem and Inez continues to struggle in her relationship, more color bleeds from the film. The owner seems to be trying to force them to leave. Terry finds he has to face his stolen identity. Like Rockwell hisidentifier Inan interview at the film festival in Santa Barbara, NY is part of my DNAHow do I feel about the fact that a city I know and love may never have loved me? It seems that Harlem is no more a haven of peace for Inez and Terry. For THE director, his love of NYC is a complicated love. For Inez, her love for Terry is a complicated love. A A Thousand and One is full of unresolved questions and complex feelings and a portrait of NYC you may have never seen before. It’s a truly amazing debut film and a remarkable performance by Teyana Taylor. Rating Drinks with Films: 3 bottles of beer served on the porch in Harlem out of 5.



