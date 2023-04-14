Drake Bell found safe and sound | Entertainment





Drake Bell was found safe and sound. The former Nikelodeon actor, 36, was reported missing by Daytona Beach police on Thursday (13.04.23), who said on Facebook that the Drake and Josh star was also in danger. But they have now told Page Six: We can confirm that law enforcement officials are in contact and that Mr. Bell is safe, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office added that Drake, whose first television appearance was five years ago on Home Improvement, was found safe and sound in their jurisdiction around 11:30 a.m., and that deputies had taken steps to s ensuring the alum received a mental health assessment. Authorities added that Drake was last seen just before 9 p.m. Wednesday near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, a day after spending a day at SeaWorld, Orlando, with his young son, whom he has with his ex-wife, Janet Von. Schmeling. The police statement on Facebook said: MISSING officers are looking for Jared Bell, born 6/27/1986. He is expected to travel in a gray 2022 BMW and his last known location is potentially the Mainland High School area on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and in danger. When fans asked if it was a hoax, police clarified: For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. Drake was seen in December sucking balloons in his car while in a parking lot, while on two-year probation at the time, following two criminal charges for which he pleaded guilty in 2021 to child endangerment and broadcasting material harmful to minors. Prosecutors claimed the actor met a girl who attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017 and sent him inappropriate messages on social media. He was also charged with driving under the influence in 2015.

