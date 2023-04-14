Bollywood actress Hema Malini trolled after mistaking Bihu for ‘Bihar festival’, issues apology – Reuters





Bohag Bihu marks the start of the harvest season, and it is also celebrated as the Assamese New Year Picture of the PTI file By ANI Published: Fri 14 April 2023, 14:58 Hema Malini, actress-turned-politician, found herself at the mercy of social media trolls with her latest tweet about the “Bihu” festival. Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of Assam’s biggest festivals, marks the start of the harvest season. The first day of the Hindu solar calendar is celebrated in the states of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Kerala, Manipur, West Bengal among others with different names and traditions. On Thursday, Malini wished everyone a good harvest time. However, she made a huge misstep by calling the Bihar New Year ‘Bihu’. “It’s harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. I wish you all a wonderful month of celebration,” she added. tweeted. Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the mistake and trolled the veteran actress. “Bihu is from Assam not Bihar,” one social media user tweeted. “Madame Bihu is from Assam. Please correct your tweet,” wrote another. “You are absolutely wrong ma’am, Bihu is only from Assam, we just reached the Guinness World Record today for maximum number of group dance artists in a single venue,” one tweeted. internet user. After suffering a backlash, Hema Malini issued an apology. “By mistake I put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I’m sorry! It should read Bihu, festival of Assam,” she wrote on Friday. Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the harvest season and it is time for sowing. It is also celebrated as the Assamese New Year. The various days of Rongali Bihu are devoted to livestock, household deities, looms, agricultural equipment, among others. Dancing to the tunes of folk songs known as Bihu Geet, feasting and exchanging gifts form other traditions of the festival. READ ALSO :

