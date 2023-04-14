Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

– Advertisement –

‘Happy Day’: Alia shares throwback photos with Ranbir on her first birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt celebrates a year of happily married life with actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress took to her Instagram to share some photos of herself with Ranbir with the caption ‘Happy Day’.

As soon as she shared the photos, her friends in the industry took to the comments section to wish the actress well.

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh wrote “Happy 1st”.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to the footage with heart emojis, while ‘Brahmastra’ co-actor Mouni Roy wrote, “Happy to you both first.”

Actress Bipasha Basu, who recently welcomed a baby girl, said, “Happy birthday to you two cuties.”

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 13, 2022 at Ranbir’s ‘Vastu’ residence in Pali Hill area of ​​Mumbai. The two fell in love on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and cemented their union in an intimate ceremony. In November 2022, Ranbir and Alia became parents to their daughter Raha.

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland minister’s tweet on punctuality

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen in ‘OMG 2’, has responded to Nagaland’s Minister of Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along, who said he was inspired by Akshay Kumar’s punctuality.

A few days ago, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay had arrived earlier than everyone else. The minister shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual. He tweeted a photo of himself from the event, writing, “Dekho! I’m not a VIP, I come earlier than the public. Inspired by @akshaykumar!

Akshay replied to the post and wrote, “Haha! THANKS. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humor @AlongImna.

After that, Temjen Imna Along took to his Twitter to share another hilarious tweet in his classic style. In response to the tweet, he mentioned that he is also a fitness follower of Akshay Kumar, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.

Ayushmann Khurrana will perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for films such as “Vicky Donor”, ​​“Article 15”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Andhadhun”, is also known for his singing prowess. Who could forget ‘Paani Da Rang’? The actor is due to perform in concert in his hometown of Chandigarh and in Dubai.

The actor took to his Twitter account on Thursday and shared two photos from his jam session in which he can be seen rehearsing and having fun working with his fellow musicians.

He wrote in his tweet, “Jam room. Two concerts on the program. April 16 in Chandigarh. April 23 in Dubai (sic)”.

Ayushmann began his acting career in films with “Vicky Donor” which became a surprise hit and made him a star.

The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar, known for his work in films like “October”, “Sardar Udham”, “Piku” and “Madras Cafe”.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, the actor is currently busy with ‘Dream Girl 2’, which is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.

Angad Bedi warming up for her next 400m sprint on April 16

Mumbai– Actor Angad Bedi, known for films such as “Pink”, “Soorma” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, has been training for six months for a 400 meter sprint event. And now the actor is ready to show off his sprinting skills as the event is scheduled for April 16 in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Angad, comes from a sporting background, the son of the winner Padma Shri and former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad trained with Brinston Miranda, the world number 5 hurdle sprinter, to hone his skills.

Speaking of the same, Angad said, “I have been training for this event for the past six months. Coming from an athletic background, sprinting is part of my training routine, but a 400 meter event requires some practice, which I did. Miranda was a great help and a wonderful coach.

He further mentioned, “Being one of the best hurdlers in the world, he definitely has techniques that are invaluable. I can’t wait to hit the track. One of the best things about these sporting events is that they are testing your stamina, which you might not otherwise know.

On the work side, Angad will soon be seen in R. Balki’s “Ghoomer”, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. He also works for the anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. (IANS)