Bunty Chor: Delhi Police Arrest ‘Super Thief’ Devender Singh Who Inspired Oye Lucky! Movie Lucky Oye | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: Delhi police have arrested a notorious thief who is believed to have been involved in around 500 theft cases across the country and inspired a Bollywood movie.

Officials said Friday that the 53-year-old Devender Singh aka Bunty nicknamed “ super thief” was arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with two recent robberies in the nation’s capital.

Singh started robbing since he was 14 years old.

He has already been implicated in more than 250 cases of theft in Delhi alone, they said.

Singh shot to fame after appearing on popular reality show ‘Big Boss’ in 2010, but was kicked out after misbehaving with host Salman Khan.

It also inspired the Bollywood film ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! “, said the police.

The arrest was made after a case was filed based on a GK-II resident’s complaint of the theft of three expensive cell phones, a purse, two laptops, designer shoes, a wristwatch and a Baleno car on the night of April 12-13. said the police.

On the same day, a second theft was reported by another resident of GK-II, they added.

Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Chandhan Choudhary said CCTV footage from the area and scene of the incident revealed a middle-aged suspect wearing a cap was involved in both incidents.

“The team started looking at the CCTV footage of the suspect and followed the route of the stolen car which revealed that it was heading towards Noida via Alaknanda in CR Park,” the official quoted PTI as saying.

The car’s registration number was also verified through the footage, police said.

“During the investigation, CR Park Police teams tracked the footage and tracked the car to Kalindi Kunj. During this time, the team checked the locations of the stolen cell phones and found the “one of them ignited, after which its location was located near Agra. The team immediately moved to the place which was about 150 km from them,” she said.

The stolen cell phone fastag has been put under surveillance.

Fastag deductions at various toll booths were monitored, police said.

The team spotted the stolen car on the highway near Etawah in UP.

The team then managed to intercept the car at a toll booth in UP’s Kanpur Dehat, but the accused attempted to escape.

However, the car window was smashed and the accused was apprehended, she added.

Stolen items including three cell phones, two laptops, five LED TVs with set-top boxes, an iron, a printer and other ID cards and the plaintiffs’ purse were also found in the car, a said the police.

The accused was arrested and the assets in the case were seized, the DCP said.

With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/delhi/delhi-police-nabs-super-thief-who-inspired-bollywood-movie-devender-singh-alias-bunty-faces-500-cases-of-theft/articleshow/99496786.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related