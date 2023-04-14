Sinatra Bar and Lounge brings a cool, relaxed vibe to Nashville

Ahead of the April 14 opening of new bar, speakeasy and restaurant Printer’s Alley Sinatra Bar and Lounge, the chairman of the board’s most logical connection to Music City is that he played a tour date with the orchestra. Count Basie at the Grand Ole Opry on May 10, 1976.

In 1976, downtown Nashville was plagued by an age of crime where legendary classic honkytonks shared real estate with pawnshops, peep shows and seedy pool halls.

Liner notes for a remastered bootleg of The State of Performance released in 2020, “Frank disparaged Nashville as ‘below him.'” At best, he was complimentary of the new Grand Ole Opry House as a performance venue. “

However, in 2023, Nashville is experiencing many modern developments ridding the city of its tired and sleepy reputation. So, imagine the bar as a retro-fitted place, anachronistic, contemporary with modern times and mending the “Ol’ Blue Eyes” relationship with Tennessee’s capital.

Had it existed in 1976, the new bar and lounge would certainly have been where Sinatra would likely have returned downtown after leaving Briley Parkway.

“He probably would have sat in a corner booth here and eaten a steak and a martini,” building and business owner Bill Miller, CEO of Icon Entertainment Group, told The Tennessean. during a visit to space on a Tuesday afternoon.

Since 2017, Icon Entertainment Group has owned the 184-year-old Southern Turf building where Siantra is located. It also houses the iconic, seven-decade-old Skull’s Rainbow Room (owned by Icon Entertainment Group) in its basement facing Printer’s Alley.

Icon’s Lower Broadway real estate portfolio also includes the Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline museums, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Johnny Cash Bar and BBQ, and the House of Cards bar.

For Icon CEO Bill Miller, the location’s connection to Sinatra’s love of fast living was important in manipulating the building’s history to show how it could be seamlessly connected to legend in its restoration. .

“At the turn of the century, many “real” ladies were crossing the street [upon encountering the building]“, jokes Miller.

Six decades after its original construction, the Southern Turf opened as a gambling hall, hotel, and saloon from 1895 to 1914, closing following Tennessee’s prohibition laws. The company circumvented the temperance movement of the time by offering imported beers and liquors, including whiskey for consumption outside the venue.

Curiously, Sinatra was born in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1915, just a year after the Southern Turf business closed.

Miller is from Palm Springs, California. Thus, his longtime fandom of the iconic entertainer is initially tied to the entertainer earning his first millions in the 1940s and wanting to settle in Twin Palms, a “modern desert” style home. Still standing, its website offers a fascinating note linking the timeless essence of Palm Springs and the modern musical city.

“When Frank Sinatra arrived in Palm Springs in the 1940s, he brought charm and sex appeal to the once sleepy town. Soon after, Palm Springs became the ultimate destination for jet-setters and Hollywood royalty. “

He’s also a fan of New York, creating a similar vibe at the Polo Bar in Upper Midtown Manhattan or PJ Clarke’s – an upscale bar Sinatra loved in a building almost as old as when Southern Turf opened. in 1895 – was essential. Its raw bar and martinis have migrated south of the Mason-Dixon line.

Also, Midtown haunts Patsy’s Restaurant – Sinatra’s favorite Italian dining destination in Manhattan on the Upper West Side just south of Central Park is reflected in the menu.

“Recreating these types of environments in Nashville is a daunting task,” continues Miller.

However, they leveraged their partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises (FSE) for the venue to source portraits of Sinatra with his friends and family, as well as Cubist and Impressionist-inspired paintings that Sinatra made in his spare time. over the decades in his private studio in Palm Springs. to highlight on the walls.

“Sinatra’s legacy is genuinely respected here – but we’re not going to highlight his stage outfits and trophies here. Instead, we want to give the client an idea of ​​what it was like to to be around and with Frank,” Miller says. .

The opening of the place was announced almost four years ago. However, COVID-19 has slowed the difficult and delicate renovations needed to transform the former Tennessee Publishing Company saloon and house into a two-level space.

“We had amazing architectural and engineering plans, but once we started renovating the space, it was like putting a 110-year-old person on an operating table and without x-rays, cutting, removing what we thought was a floor beam, but instead we can see Skull’s Rainbow Room below us,” Miller says with a smile.

Nashville welcomes nearly 20 million tourists a year and about 100 people travel daily to Music City. Many new residents of the city arrive from New York and California.

Sinatra’s is a bar whose time has come in the heart of the American South.

“This is a three-olive martini spot where we serve Jack Daniels No. 7, traditional Italian staples and steakhouse fare, but also opening in a city with growing population and tourism. and are competitive, there’s a new restaurant open every day, it seems,” Miller says.

Thus, dishes like Iberico Secreto – a cut of marinated and seared Spanish Iberian pork topped with salsa verde, arugula and Meyer lemon, join an appetizer of spiced, poached pear with ricotta cheese and brown butter, various cuts of steak premium quality priced from $60 to $120, a 15-page cocktail menu, plus the ability to create your own martini (gin or vodka, vermouth, 10 different olive choices and various garnishes) as a side dish. offerings.

Live music from Sinatra and his variety of “Rat Pack” friends will also be featured daily in the space.

Although Miller – seated in front of a stately black piano – promises that no country music will be played in the space, the venue’s soft opening on April 14 will feature SiriusXM’s Siriusly Sinatra presenting a live special featuring features multi-award-winning country superstar and Ole Opry member Grand Trisha Yearwood performing selections from Yearwood’s 2019 tribute album “Let’s Be Frank” and other Sinatra tracks from 6-8pm CST.

“Like Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra’s cool, relaxed, feel-good vibe — as a person and as a brand — represents a relatable aesthetic and artistic appeal that transcends generations,” Miller said.

“From international tourists arriving daily to this Belle Meade couple who say ‘they don’t go downtown anymore,’ Sinatra’s is an exciting place everyone should want to visit and one that also reinforces Nashville’s emerging world-class reputation. “