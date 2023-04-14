Entertainment
Preity Zinta gives away Punjab Kings shirts to fans. The gesture of the Bollywood star is going viral. Show
Preity Zinta was even spotted handing out jerseys to fans after the match ended.©Twitter
Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was present for her side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game against Gujarat Titans at IS Bindra International Stadium, Mohali on Thursday. Although PBKS suffered a narrow defeat, the Bollywood actress didn’t lose her mind as she saluted the players of both teams after the game. In a video shared on social media, Zinta was even seen handing out shirts to fans after the match ended. The video of his gesture has gone viral on social networks.
Nice gesture from Preity Zinta to give the Punjab Kings shirts to the fans.pic.twitter.com/2iYHshzIiG
Jeans. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2023
PBKS have now lost consecutive matches, having started the tournament with two wins in as many outings.
Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for reigning IPL champions Gujarat Titans on Friday.
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat were heading for victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran knocked out Gill for 67 in the pursuit final to raise hopes for Punjab.
Punjab, led by former India fly-half Shikhar Dhawan, could only score 153-8 after being put at bat by their opponents.
Curran, the most expensive player in tournament history at $2.23 million, attempted to defend seven against the last but Rahul Tewatia hit the penultimate ball for four to win the match.
Earlier, earlier none of the Punjab batters managed to convert their slow and erratic starts into a bigger score as they faced a highly disciplined bowling performance from Gujarat.
Fast shooting from Shahrukh Khan 22 and contributions from Curran (22) and Jitesh Sharma (25) took Punjab down to below par.
