Michelle Williams Plays Struggling ArtistExBulletin

To show up is the fourth film that Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams have made together, and I hope there will be many more to come. Their collaboration gave us some of Williams’ most memorable characters: a young drifter living in her car at Wendy and Luciaor a 19th century pioneer heading west along the Oregon Trail in Meek Cut.
To show up is a lighter and more amusing work; it’s pretty much Reichardt’s first film that could be described as a comedy. But like all of his films, it’s a model of independent realism, made with a level of rigorous observation and sad insight rarely seen in American films.
Williams plays Lizzy, an introverted sculptor in Portland, Oregon, who makes clay figures of women. She has a local exhibition of her work coming up and she is rushing to finish her sculptures on time. But the universe does not make it easy for him. She works full-time in the office of an art school, where her boss is none other than her mother, who, like almost everyone else, doesn’t take Lizzy’s creative endeavors too seriously. And so Lizzy has to do her sculpture in her free time, in the apartment she rents from her friend Jo, terribly played by Hong Chau.
Jo is also an artist, and a more successful artist: her elaborate mixed-media installations have all the wow factor that Lizzy’s beautiful but modest sculptures lack. It only adds to the tension that Jo isn’t the most attentive owner.
Reichardt and her co-writer, Jon Raymond, nail the passive-aggressive vibe of Lizzy and Jo’s relationship perfectly without overdoing it. There’s a real nuance between the two characters: you can see why Lizzy resents Jo’s flakiness, and you can also see why Jo doesn’t go out of her way for someone as frosty as Lizzy.
Things get a bit more complicated but also more poignant when Jo saves an injured pigeon in their yard, and she and Lizzy take turns tending it. This isn’t the first time Reichardt has given an animal a starring role in her films, as she did in Wendy and Lucia And first cow. And we learn something about Lizzy from the careful and attentive way she cares for the bird, even while juggling her deadlines, that she’s used to making sacrifices for the good of others.
Lizzy spends a lot of time watching over her artist brother, who has mental health issues and is treated by their mother as the tortured genius of the family. She also mediates the tensions between her parents, who are divorced; her father is a retired potter going through some sort of end-of-life crisis. He’s played by Judd Hirsch, who, it turns out, played the character of Williams’ uncle in Steven Spielberg’s recent film. The Fabelmans.
This movie would make a great double bill with this one. Williams’ two characters could hardly be more different, but in each film she plays a woman who essentially puts her art on hold for the sake of her family. The fact that most of his family members To show up are also rooted in the art world does not make as much of a difference as one might think.
Reichardt’s film is about the challenge of finding the time, space, money and energy to pursue your calling. It’s also about how making art can be both joy and incredibly hard work. Lizzy’s story is intercut with almost documentary footage from the art school where she works; we see students painting, weaving, dancing and building installations. There’s a pleasantly personal feel to these moments, informed by Reichardt’s years teaching at Bard College and other schools. But she mostly lingers in the scenes of Lizzy finally taking time for herself at her workbench, molding her clay, setting her figures aside to dry and then filling in the details with paint.
Watching Lizzy get lost in her craft for minutes, I was reminded how movies rarely show us, really show us, an artist at work. We get a lot of biopics about creative geniuses, but nothing quite like the richness of texture and insight that Reichardt gives us. It doesn’t matter that Lizzy isn’t destined for fame, because you believe in her and her work every moment. It’s a wonderful creation, just like this movie.
