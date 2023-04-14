/ Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood Celebrities Show Us How to Braid in Style





Braided hairstyles have always been a popular choice for women. These hairstyles are not only stylish but also versatile and can be worn for any occasion from casual outings to formal events. Bollywood actresses have been seen sporting braids on red carpets and at events, inspiring women to try new braided styles. Here are some braided hairstyles inspired by Bollywood celebrities that you can easily try at home for a stylish look.



Aditi Rao Hydari was seen sporting an old-school look with two side-parting braids. This hairstyle is a classic style that has been popular for generations. To recreate this look, start by parting your hair down the middle and braiding each section tightly. Secure them with a small band and separate them to add texture.



Mouni Roy recently wore a loose braid with a center parting. To achieve this look, start by parting your hair down the middle and tying it into a low ponytail. Braid the ponytail loosely and secure with a hair tie. Leave a few strands of hair loose around your face to add a touch of glamour. This hairstyle is perfect for any occasion and adds a soft and feminine touch to your look.



Fatima Sana Shaikh sported a semi-braided hairstyle with a mix of waves and braids. Curl your hair, braid a small section from the front, part the braid and leave the rest of your hair open. Add hair accessories to hold the braid in place. This hairstyle is perfect for any occasion and adds a bohemian charm to your look.



To achieve Kiara Advani's low ponytail with a golden fishtail braid, add movement to your hair with a curling iron and hairspray. Do a clean middle parting, tie a low ponytail and accessorize it with a chunky chain or bracelet. Use thin golden yarn to add a golden effect to your fishtail braid, alternating it with larger sections of hair. Pull the braid loose, pull out a few face-framing locks and straighten them slightly. So ! You are ready to kill.



Hina Khan's voluminous tresses stole the show with an edgy twist. She partially tied her hair in a top knot and let half of it fall free from her back, adding mini braids on top for an extra modern twist. The hairstyle showcased her natural beauty and effortless style.



Shraddha Kapoor's boho-chic hairstyle is a must try. Start by applying a texturizing spray to damp hair, create a center parting, braid the top sections of your hair, leave the rest loose, add waves with a curling wand, part the braids for a messy look, secure the braids to the back, leave strands to frame your face and finish with hairspray.



Manushi Chhillar sported a gorgeous hairstyle made up of multiple braids and wavy curls. She wore her hair in a side part with a braided section on one side, and the rest of her hair left loose in soft waves. The multiple braids added a touch of complexity to the hairstyle, while the wavy curls made the look soft and feminine.

