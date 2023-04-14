Fans of the Phantom of the Opera mourn the end of record shows





The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history, will give its final performance on Sunday, crashing its shimmering chandelier onto the stage of the Majestic Theater for the 13,981st and final time. Its success has been propelled by all sorts of engines, perhaps none more striking than the group of die-hard patrons who call themselves Phans. They come from all over the world, drawn to its Andrew Lloyd Webber score and gothic love story, and have dedicated themselves to the show, seeing it as often as possible, of course, but also collecting memorabilia, dressing up as characters, and talk about them online. Frank Radice, a Long Island call center operator, proposed to his wife in a Phantom installation inside a Madame Tussauds wax museum, and Connecticut’s Tracy ONeill used the All I Ask of You shows as a wedding song. Elizabeth Dellario, a techie from New York, named her cats Christine and Erik after characters from the show. Erin Castro, an office assistant from Los Angeles, makes Legofigures from the cast. Katie Yelinek, a librarian from Pennsylvania who has seen it 69 times, said: I can honestly say that I’ve shaped my adult life around going to see Phantom. So many Phans. Meet six: body art Alice Dyches

Many Phans have Ghost tattoos, but Alice Dyches got specific with hers. Inked on her wrist are the first three notes of Think of Me, a beloved song from the series, and her belly shows an address for the Majestic Theatre: 245 W 44th. Growing up in South Carolina, she fell in love with music while watching the film; when she was six years old, she saw him for the first time on Broadway, during a trip with her grandparents. The Phantom was Hugh Panaro, and he terrified me, and I kept wanting to go back, she said. Now Dyches, 22, is a singer-songwriter, living in New York City and working at a cat sanctuary on the Lower East Side. Throughout the pandemic, she worried about whether Phantom would survive, but once it reopened, she felt reassured. I’m really sad, I thought I had more time to see him, she said. I haven’t lived a life without Phantom being on Broadway, and there’s always been the idea that if I have a really shitty day, I can go. And, with that address inscribed on her abdomen, she wryly watches what happens next. I hope something good comes into the Majestic, she said, because otherwise I’m going to get screwed.

The longest-running show in Broadway history will end on April 16. Wallace Phillips didn’t even know what the Phantom of the Opera was when he dressed up as the Ghost on Halloween. He was 10 years old and growing up in Silver Spring, Maryland. he just thought the costume was cool. His mother gave him a cast recording and then, in 2010, brought him and his sister to see the show on Broadway. It was eye-opening and impressive, he said. I was captivated. Phillips is now 27 and lives in New York, where he moved to study animation at the School of Visual Arts. He made his way as an independent filmmaker, while working as an usher in Hamilton. How much does he love Phantom? At last count, he had seen it 140 times. Phillips expresses his phandom through his artistry, he hopes to one day make an animated film of the musical, and in the meantime he does concept art and drawings, some of which he signs and gives to members. of distribution.

Despite all the times I’ve seen it, I’m still surprised every time I’m there, he says. This opening! This rising chandelier! The theater is changing! It keeps me amazed every time. The namesake Christine Smith

At elementary school in Kaysville, Utah, Christine Smith had to write an article about the origin of her name. When she asked her mother, she learned that she was named after Christine Daa, the young soprano at the heart of The Phantom of the Opera. I wrote that I was named after a stupid opera singer, Smith recalls. His father, who worked in cemeteries stocking grocery store shelves, listened to Phantom to pass the time. She didn’t understand the call until she saw the movie. I know it sounds silly, but I could tell this was going to be my life, she said. I really learned to love my name.

She picked up a cast album at Walmart, started performing at school shows, and dreamed of playing Christine. Her family couldn’t afford to travel to New York, but they went to a production in Las Vegas, which she ended up seeing six times. Smith, 31, who now lives in Bountiful, Utah, finally got to see him on Broadway twice after the shows were closing. In October, she and her husband arranged a stopover in New York so they could see Phantom, then in January she won a competition to see her 35th anniversary performance. It made my ghost heart so happy, she said. The globetrotter Alessandro Bertolotti

Alessandro Bertolotti, who lives in Codogno, a small town south of Milan, has seen Phantom around 100 times: not only on Broadway and in London’s West End, but also in Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, in Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden. The most memorable nights are when you feel an energy in the audience—something created by a fusion between the audience and the cast, he says. And then there are shows, like the one in Sweden, where I really enjoyed seeing a brand new staging of Phantom.

Musical theater did not initially interest Bertolotti, 67. Opera was his thing both as a fan and as a director. But two decades ago, while in the United States working on a production of Otello, Bertolotti saw Phantom on the recommendation of a colleague. It was a revelation, he said. I was fascinated by the music, by the sets, and this whirlwind of costumes and rapid scene changes. He plans to see a version in Trieste this summer, the first in his native Italy, which will feature Iranian-Canadian veteran Phantom Ramin Karimloo. Of all the musicals I’ve seen, Phantom will always be the most compelling and engaging, he said. It’s part of me now. PHANDOM FROM FAR Yixuan Wu

Yixuan Wu was only 11 years old when she came across a Phantom DVD at a video store. She was about as far from Broadway as she could get in her hometown of Changsha, China, but the packaging caught her eye, so she rented it. She watched it again and again and fed her Phandom online, streaming bootleg recordings from around the world. I just feel like this story was calling me, she said. Flash forward to 2021. Wu had finished art school in China and moved to New York to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She bought a ticket at the TKTS booth in Times Square and finally saw Phantom from the back right orchestra. I was amazed and surprised by all the colors on stage, she says. You have to see it with your own eyes. Wu, 25, has now seen the show 61 times, sometimes with a $29 standing room ticket, sometimes winning the lottery and occasionally jumping for a full price seat. She collects merch (including Japanese production teddy bears), writes fanfiction, and does fan art (cast member artwork, of which she gives them a lot).

Every time I go to the Majestic, she says, I feel like home. cosplay Patrick Compon

The first time Patrick Compton dressed up as the Ghost was at a religious event. His congregation in his hometown, Frankfort, Ky., was raising money with an evening of performing at Broadway shows, and he decided to sing something from the musical. Compton, a duty officer with the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, had loved Phantom ever since his parents took him to Louisville to see him, and now was his time. In the years since, Compton, 47, has taken voice lessons, recorded his own versions of Phantom songs, attended a week-long workshop with Phantom alumni, and auditioned for a number of shows. He has seen Phantom 20 times in New York and five times on tour. He had never heard the word cosplay when he started showing up to the show wearing a mask, cape, vest and fedora, he just thought it was fun. Now he has done it several times. To this day, I have yet to understand how a show like this can affect you emotionally from the very first note of the opening, you get goosebumps and your hair stands on end, he said . You can’t help it. It’s addictive. Elizabeth Povoledo contributed reporting from Italy.

