Bollywood stuntwoman shatters the glass ceiling, one dangerous feat at a time
To Mani Ratnams Ravanaa dramatic scene features the heroine jumping off a cliff, she falls through rocks into a river but survives.
While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known as the star of the film, few people realize that this dangerous jump was performed by stuntman Sanobar Pardiwalla, 35. The feat earned him a nomination at the Taurus World Stunt Awards in Los Angeles, considered by many to be the Oscars of stunts.
Pardiwalla, who lives in Mumbai, India, has been doing stunts since she was a little girl. At 13, she worked as a stuntwoman for actress Urmila Matondkar in Bhut (2003); at the age of 15, she had jumped from the 16th floor of a building for a movie. In the years that followed, she did stunt work for actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
When Pardiwalla entered Bollywood as a stuntwoman over 20 years ago, few women worked in the industry, especially behind the camera.
I was never unduly bothered to be the only woman in this male-dominated field, she says. I focused on my work and took the reviews with a pinch of salt and lots of positivity. To date, Pardiwalla has featured in over 200 Bollywood movies, shows and commercials as a stuntwoman. His work in films such as Ravana, Doom 2 And bang bang earned his nominations for various international stunt awards.
I’ve always been athletic and an aquatic baby who loved to swim, she says, explaining that at the age of 12 she was already a black belt in karate and winning national competitions.
Her first stunt role was in a diamond commercial, where she doubled for Rai Bachchan and had to somersault a distance of nine meters, strapped to a harness and cable. Publicity was just the start and she had done stunt work in 40 films before she graduated.
Word got around that there was a girl who could do some cool stuff and I started getting more and more plans, she said.
Pardiwalla’s interests are wide-ranging. She is a gymnast, swimmer and deep-sea diver, and is also certified in paragliding, skydiving and shooting. She is interested in mixed martial arts and excels in Muay Thai, boxing, kick boxing, Krav Maga and jiu-jitsu.
I learned and perfected how to jump and land properly, worked on my reflexes and honed my techniques on camera in real life, the way you fall is different than how it’s captured on camera, where everything has to be slower, says Pardiwalla. I also supplemented my training with exercise physiology and nutrition on the side, because you can’t be a stuntman forever. I also work as an interior designer, designing houses, because I love decoration.
In India, stunt doubles are part of the Movie Stunt Artists Association and must have medical and life insurance. Stunts are risky by nature, and Pardiwalla does not fear danger. She’s done ocean dives without oxygen, fought water and fires, and dealt with car and bicycle accidents in various roles.
Luckily, I’ve never been seriously hurt or injured on stunts. There has been a great transformation over the years in the security measures taken. To some extent, I was one of the game changers by always insisting on strict safety standards when performing stunts and refusing missions if the safety standards were poor.
Of course, despite everything, things can still go wrong, like the time I was filming Ravana and jumping off a 250ft mountain the safety cable snapped and the whole mechanism locked up so i was suspended in the air 125ft near a mighty waterfall for 25 minutes until they fix it. But you need to stay relaxed, calm and centered, with your reflexes sharpened, she says.
Despite the risks she takes for the roles, her name is not always mentioned in the credits.
When there is something so dangerous that no one else can do it, they call me. I may not get the credit because I’m just playing double the actors, but it’s all about passion and love for what you do. I’m naturally good at these stunts and doing it over a long period of time allowed me to hone my skills. I also constantly check all the safety measures taken, the harnesses, the cables, so the margin of error is almost zero. I’m like Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocoldoing my job in silence, she said with a smile.
Away from the stunts, the daredevil is also a fitness trainer and took a nutrition course at the American College of Sports Medicine. She trains up to five hours a day to stay physically fit.
Initially, my parents were afraid and suspicious of my career, but now they know that I take risks but also pay close attention to safety measures. They also know I’m pursuing my career as a fitness trainer and interior designer, so I’m not going to do this forever.
Award-winning stunt performer Sham Kaushal described Pardiwalla as bold and passionate about her work.
She is mentally strong and calm, which is key in this line of work, Kaushal says. She has trained extensively in martial arts and acrobatics and is the best stunt performer in the industry.
