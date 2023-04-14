AI technology is coming to Hollywood. The city of cinema is not ready.

Comment this story Comment

It took Chad Nelson about a week to earn thousands photos of furry creatures and magical forests using Dall-E, an artificial intelligence image generator that has gone viral over the past year. Now, he has made the first animated short that uses images he generated exclusively from the AI ​​tool.

Nelson’s five-minute film, titled Critterz, has been released on line this week and presents viewers with cuddly creatures that inhabit an imaginary jungle, resembling a cross between a Pixar creation and a David Attenborough-style documentary.

It’s one of the first examples highlighting the possibilities and pitfalls of using artificial intelligence in filmmaking, a development that both excites and worries Hollywood.

Nelson, a visual artist in San Francisco, didn’t rely on AI for all of the production: He wrote the script himself and hired actors to record the audio and animators to bring the creatures to life. . It would normally take a large team a full six months to create the kind of high-quality imagery in Critterz, its director Nelson said. But using OpenAIs Dall-E the process went much faster.

It certainly took a lot less time and a lot less money than if I had done it the traditional way,” Nelson said in an interview with The Washington Post. He experimented a lot with Dall-E, using prompts such as those to create a nice striped fuzzy monster with little horns staring over a mossy hill in a foggy forest, backlit to quickly create his characters. OpenAI, the San Francisco AI lab that created Dall-E, helped fund Nelson’s film.

Independent filmmakers and Hollywood studios have been early adopters of generative artificial intelligence tools, which can create text, images and video from troves of data. These increasingly advanced products can save time and resources, say their proponents. It’s do Harrison Ford look younger for his next film Indiana Jones. This gave Val Kilmer back his voice for Top Gun: Maverick. This made Thanos closer to Josh Brolin in Avengers: Infinity War.

But the entry of these tools raises concerns. A Goldman Sachs report released in late March said generative AI could significantly disrupt the global economy and subject 300 million jobs to automation. The Writers Guild of America, which represents screenwriters, is locked in negotiations with movie studios and how artificial intelligence can be used in screenwriting is a key sticking point. Actors like Keanu Reeves are sounding the alarm, saying the rise of generative AI is frightening and could be a way for executives to not pay artists fairly.

The extent of AI adoption in Hollywood depends, in part, on how broader issues of intellectual property, consent and contract negotiations play out, according to lawyers and media pundits.

Generative AI is a real game-changer, said Ryan Meyer, copyright expert and attorney at Dorsey & Whitney, but there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed.

Hollywood is no stranger to artificial intelligence. Before the recent rise of AI chatbots, image generators and voice modifiers, studios used this technology to fill in battle scenes and for digital animation, said film and media studies researcher Joshua Glick. at Bard College.

But the images, text and audio generative AI companies can now create are much more realistic, he said. These aren’t just tools that professional visual effects supervisors could use, Glick said; now they are also available for ordinary people.

Many Hollywood studios see this technology as a way to streamline and reduce costs when making movies. Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT, argued that AI will improve cinema, allowing people to have immersive and interactive experiences with art. He gave the example of HBO’s Game of Thrones finale.

Imagine if you could ask your AI to create a new ending that happens differently, Brockman said in March at the South by Southwest conference in Austin. Maybe even get into it as the main character or something, have some interactive experiences.

They thought their loved ones were crying out for help. It was an AI scam.

Nelson pitched the idea of ​​making a movie using Dall-E images at OpenAI in September. The organization has awarded grants to support Critterz, but company representatives did not specify how much they donated.

While Nelson created much of the character art using Dall-E shortly after the tools launched early last year, he said he couldn’t rely solely on the artificial intelligence to create the film.

AI can’t generate professional-quality video, Nelson said, so he would need professional animators to bring his footage to life. He partnered with production company Native Foreign.

Nelson also collaborated with his 21-year-old son, who programmed the 3D motion tool, called Unreal Engine, to animate the characters’ faces.

On Monday the film was released to the public, and OpenAI said it was a model for how AI would democratize moviemaking. Critterz is a shining example of how artists can use AI tools to unlock ideas that were once out of reach due to budget, time or resources, said Natalie Summers, a communications professional at OpenAI, in a press release.

But this democratization does not come without risks for film and adjacent industries such as video games, according to media insiders and reports. In China, artificial intelligence is already starving video game illustrators out of jobs in favor of software that can animate images in seconds, according to a report by Shows Rest of the world.

Nelson said it’s likely AI will replace some jobs in Hollywood while potentially creating more. He pointed to the entry of computer editing software and how it replaced more manual work and processes of film editing.

Some jobs could disappear completely, he said. There may be pain, but through it all, I think there will just be more opportunity.

Media and legal experts have also said that the use of AI in filmmaking raises several concerns and the law is still unclear.

The actors take a position on the question. Reeves told Wired Magazine in February that he had provisions in his contract to prevent digital manipulation of performances since the late 1990s. While he sees the benefits that AI can bring, he sees it more as a threat to Hollywood creators only as a bargain.

In the past, there have been issues with the use of AI that still shape the way people think about it today. Notably, Glick said, two years ago there was an incident in which a documentary about late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain came under scrutiny because the filmmakers recreated his voice and it was unclear if they had obtained permission to do so.

The current Writers Guild negotiations offer an early example of how artists and actors could try to protect themselves, Glick and Meyer noted. The union said AI-generated work cannot be considered literary source or material, two key provisions that in part determine how screenwriters are given credit and how they are paid, according to media pundits. .

Companies can’t use AI to undermine writers’ work standards, including pay, residuals, separate rights and credits, the guild said in a statement. Statement of March 22 on Twitter.

But deeper legal issues remain, according to Meyer. Software such as ChatGPT, Dall-E and its successor, Dall-E 2, create high-quality work because they analyze patterns in massive datasets that contain intellectual property, such as images that other artists have made or books and movies that people have written.

According to Meyer, how much credit is due to people whose work is used in AI training data is still an open question that copyright law has not answered.

Some clues come from the government, he said, pointing to a mid-march directive of the US Copyright Office stating that work created by AI without human intervention or involvement cannot be copyrighted. But there are several ongoing court cases that will likely offer stronger guidance, he added.