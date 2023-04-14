Aima Baig has recorded 5 songs for Bollywood

Aima Baig has revealed that she has recorded five songs for Bollywood.

Before India imposed a ban on Pakistani artists in 2016, several actors and singers signed up for productions there and Aima was one of them.

Speaking to Shahveer Jafry on her podcast, she said:

I and some of my co-workers, who you may all know too, recorded five songs each, and then the incident happened.

Aima thinks they will be released one day.

She said one of the songs is for a movie starring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

We recorded the songs in Dubai. They never let me into India. I’ve worked with incredible producers, who I’ve always wanted to work with.

If they are not released there, I will simply release them here.

Although she doesn’t own the rights to the songs, Aima said, But I will find a way.

The singer was to be part of Mahira Khan’s production seriesBaarwan Khiladioriginally offered the role of Hina Ashfaque.

Aima Baig explained that she turned down the role due to arthritis which made her wheelchair bound.

Speaking of arthritis, Aima said:

I was literally in a wheelchair for about six months and also touring Punjab at the same time.

It got to a point where I was on methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug.

“I lost most of my hair and was just gaining weight because I was taking 12 steroids every morning just to be able to do things. It was pretty big and I went to see a doctor in New York.

At that time it was triggered, so I told Mahira Khan that.

She only told Mahira because she felt uncomfortable telling the other creators of the series.

Mahira is the nicest, I don’t know why she is so nice. I have never met anyone sweeter than her.

That’s how the whole problem was settled very subtly and we have no beef between us.

“Thank you Mahira for really understanding my situation at the time.”

Talking about other acting opportunities, Aima Baig revealed that she got an offer to star in a Netflix series.

She says:Barwan Khiladi was not the first offer i got, before that i got offer of several movies and dramas.

“Lately, I also think of another. No, no, I can’t say that, it’s gonna get me in trouble.

She added that it was for a web series.

However, Aima said she wanted to focus on music for the time being.

But I want to establish myself as a musician. I really want my original music to be out there in the world before I get into anything else.