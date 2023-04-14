The biggest new money-making scheme for Hollywood stars? Do nothing | Television & radio

HHow hard do you have to work to earn $60 million in just three years? The answer, for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, at least, is not very difficult at all. In 2019, the creator of the Emmy-winning hit TV show Fleabag signed a $20 million deal with Amazon Studios. She was originally supposed to collaborate with Donald Glover on a series based on the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith, but she reportedly left the show after a few months due to opposing creative styles. No worries, Amazon said, you can work on a Tomb Raider series instead. However, the Hollywood journalist note, since a showrunner (the person who has overall creative authority over a show) has also been hired, one wonders how much work the creator of Fleabag would actually require. In short: Waller-Bridge has raised $60 million from Amazon over the past few years without ever doing a new show.

I’m not shaming Waller-Bridge, to be clear. I think it’s brilliant work if you can get it. Taking away some of the money from Jeff Bezoss’ space walks as payment for staring into space? A + work! And I must state for the record that Amazon Studios has dismissed recent claims that Waller-Bridge is paid simply to exist. Apparently, she feels very attached to Tomb Raider and they expect her to be worth it. When she delivers, she delivers, said Amazon Studios head of television Vernon Sanders. However, not everyone is so sure the deal was a good idea. A showrunner described Amazon’s behavior to The Hollywood Reporter as star-fucking.

There certainly seems to be a lot going on lately. Waller-Bridge is far from the only creative to be paid a lot of money to do very little. In 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year Netflix contract, worth one grossed $100 million. Our goal will be to create content that informs but also gives hope, the couple said at the time. There’s no doubt Netflix hopes that once they’re done exploring their personal lives for views, they’ll come up with some decent original content. So far, it is not clear that this will be the case. Their most recent release was a seven-episode series called Live to Lead Dry Profiles about Greta Thunberg, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Gloria Steinem which dropped on Netflix on December 31 to little fanfare and almost no reviews. Netflix also canceled Meghans animated series called Pearl, amid cutbacks.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams (a nepo baby who is also the father of a nepo baby, for those who follow). Bad Robot, Abrams’ production company, got $250 million from Warner Bros Discovery to create content in 2019. He hasn’t created much, and Warner Bros. is apparently frustrated with the lack of delivery. Abrams, meanwhile, is busy working on a Star Trek movie for Paramount Global, a Warner rival, because that $250 million deal didn’t have an exclusivity clause.

Rachel Maddow got such outstanding ratings that NBCUniversal had to pay her not to quit. Photography: NBC Photo Bank/NBCU/Getty Images

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker found a similar loophole to get away with doing less than they promised. In 2019, they signed a $500 million deal with Warner Discovery to air at least 30 new episodes of the series, but ultimately delivered less than half of what was promised by suddenly switching to seasons of two or more. six episodes. In 2021, the couple signed a separate agreement $900 million contract with Paramount+ to create exclusive events that essentially felt like longer episodes of South Park because Warner Discovery didn’t have the exclusivity. Warner Discovery is suing Paramount for using grammatical sleight of hand to circumvent South Parks’ contractual obligations. (South Park obviously poked fun at all of this in a series of specials for Paramount called The Streaming Wars.)

While they were working at least for their millions, MNSBC host Rachel Maddow was paid a fortune expressly to stay and take it easy. In 2021, NBCUniversal gave Maddow, who was considering leaving the show she had hosted for 13 years, $30 million a year to stay with the company on a more flexible schedule. Maddow got such outstanding grades that they had to pay her not to leave them to someone else.

It’s not just Hollywood where employers seem eager to pay some people to do nothing. In the era of zero interest rates, tech companies would be used to hire well-paid workers do very little just so the competition doesn’t catch them. [I]It kind of seemed like Meta was hiring people so other companies couldn’t get us and they just hoarded us like Pokmon cards, a former Meta worker, Brit Levy, said in a recent TikTok video about her experience in the business. Levy said she had to struggle to find work. My friend, you are doing it all wrong. Take a sheet of the Waller-Bridges book: sit down, collect your money and enjoy being a human Pokémon card.