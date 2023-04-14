Young lovers light up the screen





PORT ANGELES — In this epic love story, the mature princess has a secret affair with 17-year-old Count Octavian. Next comes the princess’s cousin, the rude Baron Ochs. He is engaged to young Sophie. But when Ochs encounters Octavian, disguised as a maid to avoid detection in the princess’s bedroom, he makes advances towards “her”. Things get stranger. On behalf of Ochs, Octavian presents Sophie with the usual silver engagement rose. And instantly, these two young people fall in love. So goes “Der Rosenkavalier” (“The Rose Bearer”), Strauss’ opera which will be simulcast live from New York at the Naval Elks Lodge in Port Angeles and the Rose Theater in Port Townsend this Saturday. The production, part of the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series, will light up the big screen at 9 a.m. in both venues. Tickets are $24 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $14 for children and students. Coffee and breakfast treats will be available at Elks, 131 E. First St., where the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts and Ghostlight Productions will host the event. Tickets for the Port Angeles show can be purchased at jffa.org and at the door. Tickets for the Rose Theater simulcast can be purchased at rosetheatre.com or at the door at 235 Taylor St., Port Townsend. “Lovers of live theatre, foreign films, classical music and performing arts are expected to have a memorable Saturday,” said Kyle LeMaire, executive director of the Juan de Fuca Foundation. “This opera has two intermissions and additional features – including behind-the-scenes interviews – added to the whole experience,” noted LeMaire. ‘Der Rosenkavalier’ is Strauss’ most popular opera, according to the Met, while this spring’s staging stars soprano Lise Davidsen of Stokke, Norway as the princess known as of Marshallin. Austrian bass Günther Groissböck as Baron Ochs and American mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Octavian. Erin Morley, a Salt Lake City soprano, plays Sophie. Maestro Simone Young from Sydney, Australia, conducts the Met Orchestra. “Der Rosenkavalier” is sung in German with English subtitles provided. Created in Dresden, Germany, 112 years ago, it is an opera known for showcasing female voices. Three main roles – Sophie, the princess and her lover Octavian – were written for women to sing. Hankey, in her portrayal of teenage Octavian, received a rave review in The New York Times after “Der Rosenkavalier” opened at the Met. “With a cherubic face she looked quite like a young lover, and with a touch of recklessness in lighting a cigarette, she was truly a boy,” the Times critic wrote. Saturday’s simulcast is among the Metropolitan Opera’s final productions of the season. “Champion”, Terence Blanchard’s story of a young boxer rising from obscurity, will be in theaters on April 29, followed by two Mozart operas: “Don Giovanni” on May 20 and “Die Zauberflote” June 3. For more information about these and other Juan de Fuca Foundation events, see jffa.org or contact the office at 360-457-5411 or contact@jffa.org. To learn more about Rose Theatre, visit rosetheatre.com.





