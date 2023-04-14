Yentamma, Bollywood and its South Indians

‘Yentamma, a Bollywood song by upcoming Salman Khan star Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, creates ripples through its depiction of a South Indian dance inside a temple. It shows Khan wearing boots, sporting a white dhoti like a lungi, and looking unbearably awkward while dancing.

Bollywood, despite the success of Pathans, is still apparently in financial difficulty, and doing a South Indian imitation can be seen as a sure path to commercial success, since Telugu and Tamil films are apparently doing well even in northern India. ‘India. Understandably, Salman Khan’s gyrations are considered offensive, and former Test cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan has lashed out on Twitter against the degradation of South Indian culture.

pan indian idea

Bollywood tried to be pan-Indian even before 1947, meaning it kept its Hindi simple and tried to find roles for people from all parts of India, although it was the Hindi belt and Hindi-speaking Mumbai which has a hegemonic presence in the stories. Just as it produces a predominantly Hindu cinema in which the Muslim is the outsider, it has also presented South India as an intruder in an Indian milieu, and South Indian filmmakers like Mani Ratnam have even benefited in films like Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995), where the subtext emphasizes the South Indian estrangement from the issues that plague the heart of the Hindi language and a simultaneous sense of belonging to India.

Mani Ratnams’ cinematic style is South Indian and marked by highly histrionic moments, as well as a deep empathy for its obviously Tamil protagonists. If these people are outsiders, the point of view is also that of an outsider who is only a migrant in the space of action denoted. Roja, for example, presents a different perspective on Kashmir than Junglee (1961), Kashmir ki Kali (1964), Mission Kashmir (2000), and The Kashmir Files (2022), where the key characters are meant to be residents. There is a feeling in Mani Ratnams’ Hindi films that the directors’ affiliation with the nation is voluntarily assumed, rather than a given, as in the other films. This aspect makes Rojas’ treatment of Kashmiri militants less problematic than in The Kashmir Files.

But when the film is set in a Hindi milieu and the director is not South Indian, as in the classic comedy Padosan (1968), there is an obvious South Indian caricature as when Mehmood plays it. At the very least, this South Indian pundit is played so extravagantly by Mehmood that we can barely relate to him, and so we too are laughing out loud. Mehmood is not offensive as he only plays the Bollywood imagination of a South Indian and not a real person from Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. A serious relationship for Mehmood, say with other personal attachments, could have made the movie unbearably unpleasant. This will become clearer if the North Indian (rather than pan-Indian) perspective in Padosan is also acknowledged, its lamentation over the feelings of someone who rightfully belongs to be usurped by a foreigner. It is significant that Mehmoods’ South Indian impersonations are usually rendered in thriller-like situations in which exotic Indians are imitated for the benefit of a serious-looking foreign audience (such as the song Badkamma in Shatranj, 1969). The performances are meant to make outsiders believe that these are the cultural treasures of the South Indians.

The other exotic

Based on what has been said, we could propose that the South Indian represented the exotic other in Bollywood and that the cartoon was essentially an acknowledgment that South Indians, due to cultural attributes such as their clothes, food and music, were different from themselves (i.e. Hindi speakers). It’s unclear what new star Salman Khan proposes to do with his South Indian motifs, but Khan (unlike Mehmood) is not an actor with a comedic presence. Shahrukh Khan or Aamir Khan may have pulled off a parody exercise, but Salman may not. Still, it’s unclear if Salman is playing a South Indian (which is unlikely) or a typical Bollywood character pretending to be a South Indian for the sake of the narrative.

Migration angle

There is perhaps something very attractive about southern India for those in the Hindi belt, partly because their parents’ migration south helps support many of their families. The success of South Indian cinemas in the north cannot be entirely unrelated to this, and it must be contrasted with the higher degree of cultural straitjacket in the north that has rubbed off onto Bollywood where the only subjects allowed to be treated are the patriotic subjects. South Indian cinema always celebrates law breaking or criminality like in recent movies like Drishyam, Pushpa, KGF2 and Kantara, and shows law breaking as a good thing. It might be the carefree attitude of the South Indian film’s protagonist rather than his dancing in dhotis that is more likely to succeed in film as it is about the more restricted political freedom in the north.

(The author is a well-known film critic)