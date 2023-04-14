Entertainment
AI creates a perfect James Bond and he looks just like this actor
This AI-created James Bond is causing a stir.
As the search for the next Bond continues, video game company Unwind Media has used DeepDream artificial intelligence software to craft the perfect 007.
The current requirements for the secret agent bit like being under 40 and of course devilishly good looking have been entered into the AI generator.
The result revealed a striking resemblance to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, complete with a chiseled jawline, tousled hair and all passed out.
Coincidentally, the 32-year-old ‘Bullet Train’ star is on the short list of Hollywood idols reportedly vying for the coveted role of Bond, alongside Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, ‘Superman’ stud Henry Cavill, Richard Madden of “Game of Thrones” and Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page.
A spokesperson for the video game company was shocked by the uncanny resemblance to Taylor-Johnson, tell the times“It will be amazing if he lands the role now.”
Unwind Media has also tricked AI technology into making the next Bond girl, with instructions to imagine a British actress in her twenties who is 5ft 7in tall. The software output revealed an airbrushed blonde bombshell with vibrant blue eyes.
The digitally produced leading lady has unveiled a resemblance to ‘Ocean’s 8’ star Charlotte Kirk, who was rumored to be cast as the future Bond girl, according to the mirrorand will appear on screen with whoever will be crowned the next 007.
After fan favorite Daniel Craig, 55, hung up his tux and bow tie after 2021’s “No Time To Die,” producers merely hinted at who will take on the legendary role next.
Taylor-Johnson’s supposed screen test last year would have crowned him among the favourites, sources revealed in January. He apparently wooed franchise producer Barbara Broccoli as an insider saying she “liked him.”
He is now one of the favourites, the source told The Sun. Aaron impressed the bosses so much that he filmed one of the franchise’s famous teaser scenes, which all actors do.
Last year, the possibility of Elba, 50, donning 007’s black tie outfit was dashed by Broccoli, who said that while they adore the ‘Suicide Squad’ actor, he might be being too old to do the job.
The thing is, it’s going to take a few years, Broccoli told Variety. And when we choose Bond, it’s a commitment of 10, 12 years. So he’s probably thinking, Do I really want this thing? Not everyone wants to do that. It was quite difficult to get [Daniel Craig to do it].
Craig was in his thirties when he was cast as Bond, making Elba 007’s prospects bleak, although he was “part of the conversation” last January. The ‘Luther’ actor also backed off from the rumor mill, saying he’s “not going to be that guy.”
“I’m going to be John Luther. This is who I am,” he said in February.
The producers are looking for the sweet spot neither too old nor too young after all, the young talent does not have “the gravity” to be 007.
“They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the role they’re taking on, it’s a huge responsibility,” the director of casting Debbie McWilliams on Radio Times this week, referencing young actors.
So we kind of erased that idea and went back to the drawing board and started over.
Whoever scores the iconic role of Bond will join decades of Hollywood legends in playing the fictional murderer.
Since the wide world of 007 began with “Dr. No” in 1962 with Sean Connery, there have been over 25 blockbusters produced around the famous character. Spanning over six decades, each generation has rocked the character still iconic Bond, played by stars such as Timothy Dalton, David Niven, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, Connery and Craig.
It will be interesting to see who they get, who the man will be, Brosnan previously told GQ. Whoever he is, I wish him good luck.
