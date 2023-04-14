Clint Eastwood set to direct final film juror #2 – The Hollywood Reporter





Clint Eastwood — the legendary actor-director behind Unforgiven, million dollar baby, And Madison County Bridges – is gearing up to make another movie for his longtime studio, Warner Bros. The 92-year-old actor is casting Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Juror #2., a legal drama that is taking place at Warners. After months of trying to find the right cast mix and weeks of discussions with Hoult and Collette, the official cast offers were released on Thursday. Juror #2 will take place during a murder trial and will follow a juror, played by Hoult, who realizes that he may have caused the death of the victim. He must decide whether to manipulate the jury into saving himself or revealing the truth and surrendering. Collette would play the prosecutor. A mid-June production start is slated, which will make Eastwood 93 years old when the cameras start rolling, making him one of the oldest filmmakers still in business. Eastwood’s last film was macho cry, a modern western released in 2021. Eastwood also starred in the film, which was not well received. Sources say the actor-director wanted to find one last project so he could head out into the sunset with his head held high. He found Jonathan Abrams’ screenplay and decided this was the one. Some rewrites were made to change the ages of certain characters as well as to add a supporting role. Eastwood has been trying to get the project off the ground since late last year with names such as Charlize Theron in the permutations. Eastwood is producing the film with Adam Goodman, Paramount’s former president of production turned producer. Tim Moore, Matt Skiena and Jessica Meier are also producing. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell are executive producers. After making a name for himself in front of the camera in movies like dirty harry And The good the bad and the ugly, Eastwood began to take over directing his films, often duplicating himself by playing a lead or supporting role in his films. He earned multiple Best Director Oscar nominations on films like Letters from Iwo Jima And The mystical river, and won two Oscars for his direction on unforgiven And Million dollar baby, films that also won the Oscars for Best Picture. His movies Mystic River, Letters from Iwo Jima, And American sniper won Best Picture nominations. Hoult will next be in theaters with Universal’s horror-comedy Renfield. His next list includes Robert Eggers Nosferatus, where he will star alongside Willem Dafoe, Emma Corin and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It is replaced by UTA. Collette will next be seen in Amazon’s fantasy drama series The power, and is fixed for mickey 17, the new movie from Bong Joon Ho which also stars Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun. The latter will be published by Warners. It is replaced by CAA.

