Bob Dylan Releases Music From Shadow Kingdom Movie As Album In June Chicago Tribune





When Bob Dylan directed a performance film, Shadow Kingdom, which aired through the Veeps platform for a week in July 2021, Variety saw again the special, writing that it had new arrangements so good that almost everyone watching on Sunday clamored for a soundtrack to the event, preferably on LP. This wish comes true, two years later. (But no just on vinyl.) The music from Shadow Kingdom will be released as an album in June. The album version will be released on June 6 on streaming platforms and on CD and double-LP. The film itself, out of circulation since that initial one-week pay-per-view window, will also be available for rental and download for the first time in June. A single from the album, Watching the River Flow, is available now on DSP. The original version is a single from 1971 which is somewhat obscure – not for Dylanologues, of course, but probably for most mainstream listeners, at least compared to the material of the 60s, 70s and 80s for the most part more familiar that makes up the rest of the set. The track listing includes all 13 songs that were featured in the film, as well as the instrumental that closed it, now identified as the Sierras theme. In July 2021, with very little expectation from Camp Dylan of what the pandemic-era show would entail, it was subtitled Bob Dylan’s Early Songs. Variety reviewed the stream (Bob Dylan has smoke in his eyes, but not so much in his excellent voice, in Lynch-esque Shadow Kingdom), saying: The special 50-minute performance was set in a fictional, stylized nightclub, possibly in the 1940s or 50s or just a timeless twilight zone, where every person in the small audience, male and female, smoked like a chimney, to a degree that felt less period specific and almost comedy. That collective cry you heard on Sunday came from the American Lung Association… One thing that didn’t go up in smoke was the hopes of Dylan fans, who believed this special would be something special, but didn’t really know what they were signing up for when they paid their $25. What they got, most would agree, was better – albeit shorter – than they had imagined. Some outlets reported on Thursday that the new release is a live album captured at a concert. It’s hardly the case, though the music certainly has a live, unprocessed vibe to it. In the film’s original review, Variety noted that the on-screen music appeared to be at least partly pre-recorded prior to filming. Apparently, the real location was somewhere in Santa Monica, but the end credits hinted that filming really took place at the Bon Bon Club in Marseille. (There’s no such place, naturally.) …For now, let the mystery be – and treat this as an extended music video, not a concert. Whoever was playing was great. The review also praised Dylan’s voice, saying: He hasn’t sounded better in decades… The fact that he had a beautiful tone in his melodious statements, even when enunciating at a shocking degree of clarity, surely has something to do with a more pandemic-enforced year. break his usual relentless touring routine. Full list of songs: When I paint my masterpiece Chances are you’ll go your way (and go mine) Queen Jane About I’ll be your baby tonight Like the Tom Thumbs Blues Tombstone Blues be alone with you what did you want forever Young Give my time The wicked messenger Watch the river flow It’s over now baby blue Sierras Theme

