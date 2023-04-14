Jamie Foxx film resumes filming with a double as actor recovers from medical emergency – Reuters





The upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action lived up to its title on Thursday, resuming production in Atlanta two days after star Jamie Foxx suffered a medical complication. Photographers spotted Foxxs stunt double, Travis Parker, replacing in for the sick actor in a scene with Cameron Diaz on Thursday, according to TMZ. The site also reports that Foxx had eight days of filming left at the time of his health scare, but that production still plans to wrap filming next week as originally planned. At this time, it’s unclear whether the production will continue to use a stand-in for Foxx, rewrite scenes without her character, or cut some scenes entirely. Peoplemeanwhile, reports that a casting director informed extras via email that a scene scheduled to be shot on Sunday has been canceled due to production changes. Jamie Foxx (Joe Maher/Getty Images) Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a family statement about Jamie’s crisis in an Instagram post Wednesday, claiming the Oscar and Grammy winner suffered a medical complication the day before. The daily news flash Days of the week Catch up on the top five stories of the day every afternoon of the week. Fortunately, with prompt action and great care, he is already on the mend, the statement added. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time. No further details on Jamie’s condition are available, but a source told People the actor is stable. The Back in Action set was shut down on Wednesday, People add. The film marks a reunion for Foxx and Diaz, who previously shared the big screen in 1999’s Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie. Cameron Diaz (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) The production, which shot scenes in London earlier this year, will also be a return to the screen for Diaz, who retired from acting after playing Miss Hannigan in Annie, a film adaptation of the musical by the same name. Jamie told Entertainment Tonight in August how he lured Diaz out of retirement. Cameron is such an incredible force, and she has done so much in this area, he said. It was literally, Do you want to have fun? Just have fun.

