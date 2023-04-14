Entertainment
Profits, sale to the highest bidder
Between the streaming wars and the pandemic, the past few years have been turbulent for major Hollywood studios.
Many aspects of the television industry have been disrupted by the subscription video-on-demand revolution. But now, with the biggest entertainment conglomerates facing a perfect storm of financial pressures and macroeconomic uncertainty, there’s been a clear shift again to embrace the fundamentals and focus on profits, not growth. market share, for new services.
More Variety
For Hollywood, that means selling content to the highest bidder, especially to outlets outside of the United States. Business at MipTV, which runs April 17-19 in Cannes, and Mipcom in the fall, should reflect this renewed rush to bring money to third parties. help offset the ever-increasing costs of scripted production.
Fueled by cheap money and the unbridled/naive optimism of [Wall Street], management teams were willing to spend whatever it took to establish their new streaming services, MoffettNathanson media analyst Robert Fishman wrote in a research report published last month. But in a tough year when media stock prices plunged, companies [were] are no longer willing to spend what it takes, in part because attitudes and strategies have changed and streamlined, but also because their balance sheets no longer have what it takes, Fishman wrote.
Indeed, Disney, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Paramount and others have invested heavily to the point of distracting themselves in building new streaming platforms. To attract paying customers, Disney and others took their cue from Netflix by prioritizing exclusive content that could only be seen on Disney+ or HBO Max, a la Star Wars-spinoff The Mandalorian and Sex and the City prequel. And Just Like That.
Netflix also changed the game in January 2016 by flipping the switch that took the streamer to over 100 countries overnight. The move also encouraged traditional studios to think globally for the first time in a market that was previously tightly bound by geographic boundaries. Suddenly, it seems Hollywood’s hottest properties were no longer available to buyers in the UK, Germany, Japan, India and other lucrative territories. The Mandalorian only patrols Disney+ (and its sister outlets) in these markets. House of the Dragon, HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, has been the tip of the spear to lure international subscribers to HBO Max.
Amid the reality check factoring in content spend, Disney CEO Bob Iger reported that the Mouse House is reverting to a more traditional windowing strategy for some of its shows and movies. Flagship titles from the Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar universes produced for Disney+ will likely remain exclusive to Disney’s direct-to-consumer platform. But shows produced for ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Freeform will be more readily available to outside buyers.
We will occasionally consider licensing other content to third parties as part of our strategy going forward, Iger told investors April 3 at Disney’s virtual annual meeting. The primary change that occurred in terms of content licensing to third parties came when we determined that the core business strategy going forward from a media (division) perspective would be and should be streaming. In order to achieve the goal of entering the streaming industry very successfully [in 2019]we felt we needed to take back control of the content we had licensed to third parties.
last fall, Fox Corp. made a major presentation to Mipcom attendees to discuss the company’s efforts to expand its international content licensing business through acquisitions, such as MarVista Entertainment, and through increased production activity across its other production banners.
Iger’s shifting feelings were also reflected in recent comments from his Warner Bros. counterpart. Discovery. WarnerMedia’s previous regime took to hoarding content for HBO Max. Since David Zaslav and his team took the helm of what became WB Discovery in April 2022, they’ve been vocal about returning to third-party content sales after realizing the studio was leaving money on the table.
We have the biggest TV and movie library and we are the biggest producer of quality content in the world, Zaslav told investors on February 23. Selling this to generate free cash flow and feed the whole (the business) so that we can be successful is important.
The best of variety
Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/hollywood-shifts-back-basics-profits-130653624.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need
- It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- Why the ‘war on awakening’ is over
- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in some parts of Jamaica
- Lula says US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine
- Mike Pompeo says he won’t run for president in 2024 | Mike Pompeo
- China protests US sanctions on companies dealing with Russia
- ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Cast Sparks Online Debate Over Colorism
- IU’s Spring Football Saturday – The Daily Hoosier
- High-tech sensors track everything in motion in downtown Colorado Springs