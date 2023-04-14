Profits, sale to the highest bidder

Between the streaming wars and the pandemic, the past few years have been turbulent for major Hollywood studios.

Many aspects of the television industry have been disrupted by the subscription video-on-demand revolution. But now, with the biggest entertainment conglomerates facing a perfect storm of financial pressures and macroeconomic uncertainty, there’s been a clear shift again to embrace the fundamentals and focus on profits, not growth. market share, for new services.

For Hollywood, that means selling content to the highest bidder, especially to outlets outside of the United States. Business at MipTV, which runs April 17-19 in Cannes, and Mipcom in the fall, should reflect this renewed rush to bring money to third parties. help offset the ever-increasing costs of scripted production.

Fueled by cheap money and the unbridled/naive optimism of [Wall Street], management teams were willing to spend whatever it took to establish their new streaming services, MoffettNathanson media analyst Robert Fishman wrote in a research report published last month. But in a tough year when media stock prices plunged, companies [were] are no longer willing to spend what it takes, in part because attitudes and strategies have changed and streamlined, but also because their balance sheets no longer have what it takes, Fishman wrote.

Indeed, Disney, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Paramount and others have invested heavily to the point of distracting themselves in building new streaming platforms. To attract paying customers, Disney and others took their cue from Netflix by prioritizing exclusive content that could only be seen on Disney+ or HBO Max, a la Star Wars-spinoff The Mandalorian and Sex and the City prequel. And Just Like That.

Netflix also changed the game in January 2016 by flipping the switch that took the streamer to over 100 countries overnight. The move also encouraged traditional studios to think globally for the first time in a market that was previously tightly bound by geographic boundaries. Suddenly, it seems Hollywood’s hottest properties were no longer available to buyers in the UK, Germany, Japan, India and other lucrative territories. The Mandalorian only patrols Disney+ (and its sister outlets) in these markets. House of the Dragon, HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, has been the tip of the spear to lure international subscribers to HBO Max.

Amid the reality check factoring in content spend, Disney CEO Bob Iger reported that the Mouse House is reverting to a more traditional windowing strategy for some of its shows and movies. Flagship titles from the Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar universes produced for Disney+ will likely remain exclusive to Disney’s direct-to-consumer platform. But shows produced for ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Freeform will be more readily available to outside buyers.

We will occasionally consider licensing other content to third parties as part of our strategy going forward, Iger told investors April 3 at Disney’s virtual annual meeting. The primary change that occurred in terms of content licensing to third parties came when we determined that the core business strategy going forward from a media (division) perspective would be and should be streaming. In order to achieve the goal of entering the streaming industry very successfully [in 2019]we felt we needed to take back control of the content we had licensed to third parties.

last fall, Fox Corp. made a major presentation to Mipcom attendees to discuss the company’s efforts to expand its international content licensing business through acquisitions, such as MarVista Entertainment, and through increased production activity across its other production banners.

Iger’s shifting feelings were also reflected in recent comments from his Warner Bros. counterpart. Discovery. WarnerMedia’s previous regime took to hoarding content for HBO Max. Since David Zaslav and his team took the helm of what became WB Discovery in April 2022, they’ve been vocal about returning to third-party content sales after realizing the studio was leaving money on the table.

We have the biggest TV and movie library and we are the biggest producer of quality content in the world, Zaslav told investors on February 23. Selling this to generate free cash flow and feed the whole (the business) so that we can be successful is important.

