Casino Royales actress Vesper Lynd bombed her first James Bond screen test





Eva Green, who brought Vesper Lynd to life in Casino Royalefailed his first screen test as the character responsible for melting 007’s heart. Based on Ian Fleming’s classic 2006 novel of the same name Casino Royale served as Daniel Craig’s inaugural outing as British MI6 agent James Bond. Covered with positive reviews when it opened, the film boldly reimagined the long-running franchise with a much more grounded approach that would inform each of Craig’s subsequent outings. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT According to Bond’s long-term casting director Debbie McWilliams, however, the decision to cast Green as Bond’s new love interest didn’t come without its own difficulties. During an interview with RadioTimes.com, McWilliams reveals that there was not only resistance to her initial selection, but that she also failed her first screen test. Fortunately, however, McWilliams and Bond producer Barbara Broccoli insisted that she return for a second test, which ultimately landed her the part. Check out his comments below: Eva [Green] had always been on the roster, but there had been some pushback against her – I’m not sure why, but I think they felt maybe she didn’t have enough experience. She had only done a few films and they had all been very underground, low-budget things, but working with someone like Barbara [Broccoli, producer on the Bond series]who has such fantastic instincts, we both really, really loved him. I’m sure she’d be the first to admit she was terrible. No one had done her hair, makeup and all the rest of it, so it didn’t do her justice at all, and rather terrifyingly, we started shooting Casino Royale without having played that role. In fact, we hadn’t cast The Number [eventually played by Mads Mikkelsen] either… But Barbara and I insisted that Eva come back and give it another try – this time she had her hair done and her makeup on, and she was in her wardrobe, and she felt a lot calmer about it all, and that so is what sealed it. How Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd Changed the Bond Franchise After Pierce Brosnan’s tenure, which began in the mid-1990s, Craig’s debut as James Bond marked a significant shift in direction for the long-running franchise. Intentionally upsetting various tropes and expectations that had evolved since 1962 Dr. No, Casino Royale forgone the camp atmosphere and reliance on increasingly unrealistic gadgets in favor of a much more serious take on Fleming’s famous spy. Yet between Craig’s solemn characterization and parkour-inspired chase sequences, it was actually Green’s character that proved to be the film’s most important starting point. Over the years, the role of a “Bond Girl” had often been fraught with baggage, with women in the franchise often depicted as one-dimensional characters developed only to become an object of desire for the Bond du jour. Treated more like props than people, the Bond franchise’s misogynistic legacy was perhaps the biggest challenge for the Craig era to overcome. Green’s Vesper Lynd, however, was a much more detailed character whose impact on Bond would linger long after his own death. Neither a femme fatale nor a damsel in distress, Green’s turn as Vesper Lynd was as nuanced and developed as Bond himself. While the events of Casino Royale would eventually see Lynd sacrifice himself for Bond, his legacy as the woman he was willing to give up his 00 status for continued to haunt him until his own demise in no time to die. Without the groundwork laid by Green, later franchise characters such as Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, Ana de Armas’ Paloma, and Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann would never have come to fruition. Source: RadioTimes.com

