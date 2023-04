Northrop hosts Cinemas First Nasty Women – The Minnesota Daily

A University of Minnesota professor and a duo of music composers organized the event on campus.

Cinemas First Nasty Women is a Blu-Ray DVD set that focuses on the nastiest woman found in the movie archives. Image courtesy of Northrop.

Cinemas First Nasty Women marked the finale of Northrops’ silent film and live music series on April 4, with songwriting duo Dreamland Faces marking the collection. Cinemas First Nasty Women is a Blu-Ray DVD set that focuses on the nastiest woman found in the movie archives. Maggie Hennefeld, associate professor of cultural studies and comparative literature at the University of Minnesota, helped organize the film program. Hennefeld introduced the 10 highlighted silent films that all had an infectious revenge theme. In these films, you’ll see wicked women challenging gender stereotypes, asserting their sexual desires, all while leaving utter chaos and apocalyptic mayhem behind, Hennefeld said. With some of the films set over 100 years ago, the event aims to show how irreverent female comedy is nothing new. It’s a celebration of a time when women had more power in the filmmaking process, and a reminder to audiences of that reality. Women held more positions of power in the silent film era than at any other time in film history, Hennefeld said. Their contribution was then erased from the history of cinema and deprioritized by the archives for decades. This created an acute problem that feminist film historians have diagnosed as archival amnesia. Andy McCormick and Karen Majewicz, the two multi-instrumentalists who make up Dreamland Faces, mark films with their sweet sound. Throughout the night, the live score aspect of the program worked in perfect cohesion with the overall artistic vision. Highlighting the resilience and bravery of women, the triumphant notes of Dreamland Faces radiated a similar energy. Every time the film got more ridiculous, the music became the same, injecting the films with new life. Joseph Kratzin, a third-year university student in film and media culture, enjoyed the combination of old cinema and new music. It was interesting to see the music in front of you interact with century-old films. It felt like two eras of the creative movement meeting, Kratzin said. In a Q&A held after the screening, McCormick talked about the film rating process. We certainly spend a lot of time trying things that don’t work with movies, McCormick said. We try to repeat ourselves when something works. Were not afraid to repeat. We try to mark the action of the films as much as possible. Hennefeld will continue to organize short film programs through a mini festival at the film company in May. Dreamland will continue its work to bring silent mediums to life through the Twin Cities Silent Film Project.

