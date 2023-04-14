Nicolas Cage explains why he prefers the term comedian to actor: Sorry if that’s pretentious





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Nicolas Cage explained why he prefers the term comedian to that of actor. THE Pig star made an appearance on the Wednesday night (April 14) episode of The Late Show with Stephane Colbert to promote his upcoming horror comedy Renfield. Cage has previously stated that he identifies as a comedian rather than an actor. Host Stephen Colbert quoted Cage for himself and asked the mandy star to explain the reason for his preference. I’m curious why being pretentious appeals to you, joked Colbert. Cage clarified that he never told people not to refer to him as an actor. OK, good thing you brought that up. What I was saying was, of course, you can call me an actor. By the way, I never said, don’t call me an actor. Call me a comedian, he said. This is what the clickbait universe was setting up and was picked up by CNN. I don’t know how it got picked up by CNN. I’m sure they have more important things to report. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6792%"/> (Getty Pictures) Continuing to explain his reasoning for his preference, Cage said: I see acting as storytelling and what it’s like to try to find out the truth of a character and the first actor in Europe was someone called Thespus and what happened there in Greece was that he broke free from the chorus and started telling and started telling a story with sincerity. So for me acting is trying to find the truth of a story. He continued: Now interestingly, literally the word actor in Greek means hypocrite. Well, I don’t want to be considered a hypocrite. I’m sorry if that sounds pretentious. Elsewhere during the interview, Cage named his top five Nicolas Cage movies, leaving out a few big fan favorites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/nicolas-cage-thespian-actor-why-b2319755.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related