The flood warning will remain in effect for the Fort Lauderdale metro area until 8 a.m. Friday





PEMBROKE PARK, Florida. The National Weather Service canceled a flood watch for the Miami-Dade and Broward coastal areas late Thursday evening and issued a flood warning for the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area until 8 a.m. Friday because the floods persist even despite the heavy rains to come. to an end. Evening showers flooded many streets in Fort Lauderdale that were passable earlier Thursday, so emergency personnel and police had to use boats, buggies and high-water vehicles to respond to calls for help , city officials reported late Thursday night. Flooding also forced police to close the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, also known as the New River Tunnel because it carries US Route 1 under the river and Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to sources. responsible. FARM: Broward Public Schools will remain closed on Friday There will be a 40% chance of rain and a chance of scattered showers on Friday, but it will be a far cry from the torrential downpours Broward County saw on Wednesday. The chance of rain will decrease to 20% on Saturday and increase to 40% on Sunday and 50% on Monday. Broward County officials have declared a state of emergency to help distribute aid. Broward County Public Schools closed Thursday and Friday with a plan to reopen Monday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed Thursday and was scheduled to reopen Friday morning. TIME: 2 tornadoes touch down in Broward; Fort Lauderdale experiences 1 flood every 1,000 years A low pressure system that was over the Mississippi on Thursday afternoon was the source of Wednesday’s severe weather. Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach also declared states of emergency amid what officials described as unprecedented flooding that caused property damage. The system brought a record 25.91 inches of rainfall Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, which could break the rainfall record for any city in Florida over a 24-hour period. It was a 1,000-year flood, which means there is only a 0.1% chance of it happening in any given year. The last record 23.28 inches of rain was set in Key West in November 1980 during Hurricane Jeanne. RESCUES: Flooding traps Broward residents; some with water inside houses, cars for 2nd night Two tornadoes touched down: one just west of Interstate 95 and north of Sheridan Avenue, near TY Park in Hollywood, and the other near Griffin Road, south of FLL and east of I-95 at Dania Beach. Florida’s Division of Emergency Management has begun deploying crews to help assess damage from the low-pressure system in Broward County. Watch the Thursday night forecast FULL COVERAGE Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. More than two feet of rain fell, causing widespread flooding, shutting down Fort Lauderdale’s airport and turning arteries into rivers. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches Rain has fallen in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Flooding in Broward County also affected conditions for farm animals on Thursday. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.) Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

