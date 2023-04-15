The Mandalorian actor leaves everyone worried about Din Djarin’s fate in the finale





The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is fast approaching and Din Djarin’s fate is very much in doubt. In the final episode, Moff Gideon returned and captured Mando just as the others, led by Bo-Katan, managed to escape. Theories are already circulating as to how Din could be saved, with some fans suggesting Grogu will help while others believe a different set of characters could return. However, actor Brendan Wayne, who plays the character’s body on the show alongside the voice of Pedro Pascal, has shared a concerning update. By ComicBook.com (opens in a new tab), he posted an encrypted message to his fans on his Instagram story. “This next episode is going to make you wish you didn’t ask for more,” he wrote. “It might just hurt too much.” Well, that sounds like a worrying update for Din… Some viewers have even started to wonder if this might mean he won’t make it out of the finale alive. A twitter user (opens in a new tab) wrote, “I’m going to beg the Lucasfilm gods to spare Din, PLEASE!” Another added (opens in a new tab): “They’re not going to kill Mando, are they? I mean, I hope they’re not.” Meanwhile, a third simply writing (opens in a new tab): “I can’t stand the deaths and loss of characters anymore.” Brendan Wayne says The Mandalorian season finale “might just hurt too much” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/RSPJLmiE5EApril 13, 2023 See more The cryptic message is of particular concern given recent comments from director and executive producer Rick Famuyiwa. Talk to Screen Rant (opens in a new tab)he explained that anyone can be “The Mandalorian” from the show’s title, which means Din’s future on the show may not be certain. When asked about it at Star Wars Celebration, he said: “I think now that Bo owns the Darksaber, I know there were a lot of expectations that could have changed both in terms of what it meant for Din Djarin, but also for Bo. and what does that mean? Who is ‘The Mandalorian’ at this point? And so I think it could be anyone. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what that means when The Mandalorian returns for its final episode. For more from the galaxy far, far away, check out the Star Wars timeline plus all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way.

