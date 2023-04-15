Entertainment
Hollywood, NASA Armstrong values flight safety
Hollywood, NASA Armstrong values flight safety
If you’ve seen any movie or TV scenes with fighter jets zooming over tight canyon terrain, a helicopter flying under a bridge, or amazing drone stunts, chances are you’re seeing heart-pounding footage of Kevin LaRosa II .
Aerial coordinator and stunt pilot LaRosa II said his work coordinating and documenting seemingly impossible visuals bore similarities to research flights during a recent presentation at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, Calif. .
He has a long list of movie credits, including Ironman; Avengers; Transformer 5; Top Gun: Maverick; and Devotion.
Working safely to get results is a common goal, said LaRosa II, a third-generation pilot. Likewise, both organizations have specialized mission teams, detailed flight and safety plans, aircrew and planners.
LaRosa II has two other links to the center. He knew Armstrong’s former NASA pilot, Tom McMurtry, with whom he had worked and learned military flight earlier in his career. He also knows NASA Armstrong pilot Hernan Posada, whom he first met when Posada flew planes for his father’s company, Kevin LaRosa. Posada invited him to speak at Safety Day.
Landing on moving cars or boats looks cool on screen, but the setup process is methodical. It’s so far from stuntmanship, he says. In fact, LaRosa II often works with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure that its work conforms to established rules.
Another similarity between the work of LaRosa II and the Armstrongs of NASA is that just as NASA employees are supposed to identify when they think something is dangerous, he said he had to do the same.
Sometimes preparation reveals that a proposed sequence is not worth the risk. LaRosa II told Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, who is an accomplished aviator, that a planned scene couldn’t go as planned.
Tom flew his own P-51 Mustang on set, LaRosa II said. Fender-mounted cameras were to be used to film a closing sequence of Cruise and Jennifer Connelly. The aerodynamic disturbance on the aircraft wing developed poor handling qualities. Several test flights were conducted by a very experienced P-51 maintenance test pilot and he reported that the aircraft would not be safe in this configuration.
In other words, it wasn’t safe and the way to shoot the scene required a new plan.
I called Tom and reported the results and informed him that the plane could not fly with the cameras on for safety reasons, LaRosa II recalled.
Tom’s answer is what you would expect from a professional pilot. He said, No problem, how do you propose we go ahead? I suggested that we could shoot this sequence in close formation with the camera jet to achieve close shots of the actors.
The CineJet, which is an L-39 jet with a custom camera gimbal system that is the first of its kind, was used to capture the scene with Cruise and Connelly. The system is maneuverable, stable and allows the plane to be in the right position at the right time for some of the hard-to-get images of the F-18s and P-51s in action, LaRosa II explained.
Pilot training was another key to making the film authentic. LaRosa II created, under Cruise’s guidance, an intense training pilot curriculum. Included were multitudes of high-energy, high-speed flight to simulate the gravitational forces a pilot endures and fly an F/A-18 from an aircraft carrier.
We knew exactly what we were going to do before we rode it, he said.
People in the world of LaRosa II and in the flight research environment may appreciate this statement. Risk is not entirely avoidable, but finding out what those risks are and mitigating them to increase safety is paramount to mission success.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aerotechnews.com/blog/2023/04/14/hollywood-nasa-armstrong-value-flight-safety/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Jokowi urges public to get vaccinated before Idul Fitri – Society
- Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU
- Free prom dresses for those in need
- It’s time for Google to add AirTag anti-stalking features to Android — I/O 2023 is the perfect place to do it
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- Why the ‘war on awakening’ is over
- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in some parts of Jamaica
- Lula says US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine
- Mike Pompeo says he won’t run for president in 2024 | Mike Pompeo
- China protests US sanctions on companies dealing with Russia
- ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Cast Sparks Online Debate Over Colorism
- IU’s Spring Football Saturday – The Daily Hoosier