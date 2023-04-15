Hollywood, NASA Armstrong values ​​flight safety

If you’ve seen any movie or TV scenes with fighter jets zooming over tight canyon terrain, a helicopter flying under a bridge, or amazing drone stunts, chances are you’re seeing heart-pounding footage of Kevin LaRosa II .

Aerial coordinator and stunt pilot LaRosa II said his work coordinating and documenting seemingly impossible visuals bore similarities to research flights during a recent presentation at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, Calif. .

He has a long list of movie credits, including Ironman; Avengers; Transformer 5; Top Gun: Maverick; and Devotion.

Working safely to get results is a common goal, said LaRosa II, a third-generation pilot. Likewise, both organizations have specialized mission teams, detailed flight and safety plans, aircrew and planners.

LaRosa II has two other links to the center. He knew Armstrong’s former NASA pilot, Tom McMurtry, with whom he had worked and learned military flight earlier in his career. He also knows NASA Armstrong pilot Hernan Posada, whom he first met when Posada flew planes for his father’s company, Kevin LaRosa. Posada invited him to speak at Safety Day.

Landing on moving cars or boats looks cool on screen, but the setup process is methodical. It’s so far from stuntmanship, he says. In fact, LaRosa II often works with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure that its work conforms to established rules.

Another similarity between the work of LaRosa II and the Armstrongs of NASA is that just as NASA employees are supposed to identify when they think something is dangerous, he said he had to do the same.

Sometimes preparation reveals that a proposed sequence is not worth the risk. LaRosa II told Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, who is an accomplished aviator, that a planned scene couldn’t go as planned.

Tom flew his own P-51 Mustang on set, LaRosa II said. Fender-mounted cameras were to be used to film a closing sequence of Cruise and Jennifer Connelly. The aerodynamic disturbance on the aircraft wing developed poor handling qualities. Several test flights were conducted by a very experienced P-51 maintenance test pilot and he reported that the aircraft would not be safe in this configuration.

In other words, it wasn’t safe and the way to shoot the scene required a new plan.

I called Tom and reported the results and informed him that the plane could not fly with the cameras on for safety reasons, LaRosa II recalled.

Tom’s answer is what you would expect from a professional pilot. He said, No problem, how do you propose we go ahead? I suggested that we could shoot this sequence in close formation with the camera jet to achieve close shots of the actors.

The CineJet, which is an L-39 jet with a custom camera gimbal system that is the first of its kind, was used to capture the scene with Cruise and Connelly. The system is maneuverable, stable and allows the plane to be in the right position at the right time for some of the hard-to-get images of the F-18s and P-51s in action, LaRosa II explained.

Pilot training was another key to making the film authentic. LaRosa II created, under Cruise’s guidance, an intense training pilot curriculum. Included were multitudes of high-energy, high-speed flight to simulate the gravitational forces a pilot endures and fly an F/A-18 from an aircraft carrier.

We knew exactly what we were going to do before we rode it, he said.

People in the world of LaRosa II and in the flight research environment may appreciate this statement. Risk is not entirely avoidable, but finding out what those risks are and mitigating them to increase safety is paramount to mission success.