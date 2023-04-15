Casting Search gets a surprising update

As the search for a replacement James Bond star continues, the new film’s casting director has shared a surprising update on the progress made so far.

2021 no time to die marked the final 007 outing for the newest Bond, Daniel Craig, as MGM now seeks the eighth actor to take on one of the most famous roles in film history.

Over the past few months, rumors have surfaced that former MCU star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is in talks for the role, even with no release date confirmed for the 26th Bond movie.

But with this story being a staple in Hollywood for over half a century, the search for the next 007 is one that will intrigue countless fans.

007

Talk with Radio schedulesJames Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams said there were actually no conversations with potential actors to play the next James Bond.

McWilliams shared how busy Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and the team have been with other projects while revealing that there are “no ongoing conversation at the moment” in the cast:

“There’s no conversation at the moment. Barbara Broccoli has been heavily involved in other projects. You know, it’s not unusual for there to be a pretty big gap between different bonds, it’s known that there is a gap of five years. So, no, nothing.”

The rumors she hears about who will be the next actor to play the role actually make her “die of laughter” as she launched a theory about how newspapers fill news gaps with a James Bond story when “they have nothing else to write:”

“I have a theory, which I’ve repeated many times, that when there’s a hole in a newspaper, they fill it with a James Bond story, because they don’t have anything another to write. Why people can’t wait and see, I don’t know.”

The casting director admitted that there was “no defined process” to play this role, looking back “hundreds of people” she met all over the world in the mid-2000s. Barbara Broccoli was reportedly “the main lawyer” for Daniel Craig last time, looking at it from the start:

“When Daniel was cast, I met hundreds of people and traveled here, there and everywhere. Barbara Broccoli was the lead advocate, she knew she wanted him pretty much from the start, but that proved to everyone what the difficulty was.”

It comes after Avengers: Age of UltronAaron Taylor-Johnson has debunked rumors that he was in talks for the role, calling it “flattering” but also trying to stay humble about the possibility:

“It’s flattering. You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative going around. You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay with the people you love and love yourself back, and stay in this world. Because the moment you start believing what people say about you, you’ve lost your mind. You lost it.”

When will MGM find the new James Bond star?

More than a year after Daniel Craig’s time as 007 ended, it’s clear that MGM is taking its time finding his replacement to ensure the best possible fit for the story.

Names like Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Reg-Jean Page and Tom Hardy have all been in the fan mix over the past few years, although fan casting is where the casting process stops for the moment.

Last June, through Free timeBarbara Broccoli has shared the timeline for the next Bond movie, saying a script isn’t even written and filming will be “in at least two years”, which means that the film will probably not shoot before 2024:

“No one was in the running. We were figuring out where to go with him, we were talking about it. There’s no script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie. because, really, it’s a re-imagining of Bond. We’re re-imagining who he is and that takes time. I’d say filming is at least two years from now.”

And with previous reports hinting that a casting reveal is coming in March or April of this year, that timeline certainly seems more likely now that fans know casting hasn’t even begun yet.

While fans are certainly hoping for a casting reveal soon, as the practice of fan casting still remains popular across franchises, Bond 26 still seems a long way off as MGM prepares for the lengthy casting process.