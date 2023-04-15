Is Mama Melroses Ristorante Italiano at Hollywood Studios really that bad?

The team and I recently visited Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. I had never heard wonderful things from people about food. Now I can tell these people they are wrong. I really enjoyed the meal and the ambiance of the restaurant. It’s not the most perfect place on earth, but it’s great for anyone who wants a simple, fantastic meal for picky eaters.

The interior of the dining room was cozy and like I had just been invited into someone’s house. I loved the decor, especially the Christmas lights hanging from the wooden panels. If you have time after your meal, I highly recommend walking around the restaurant and looking at all the decoration on the walls. Anyway, enough of that. Let’s get to the food!

Before we had our appetizers, our fantastic waiter brought us bread with olive oil and Italian seasonings. I like when there is a bread service in a restaurant, so that made me very happy. The bread was very good, giving me high hopes for the rest of the meal.

As soon as I was handed the allergy friendly menu and saw that the Crispy Calamari was dairy free, I knew that was what I would order. This appetizer costs $15. I don’t regret it at all. My biggest worry was that it would be chewy and rubbery, but luckily it wasn’t. The dish was cooked to perfection. They fried them perfectly. We could tell because there was no extra fat, making it a nice appetizer. I was also impressed with the quality of the seasoning. The dish came with a dip and I didn’t even need to use the dip.

Panda ordered the homemade Italian meatball with marinara, fresh ricotta and basil. This dish costs $13. He thought the dish tasted great overall, but was firmer than he expected. But he compared it to what he does from scratch at home. He shared it with Craig, and they both agreed the marinara sauce was delicious, which is great for them since they use it on everything in the restaurant. As you guessed, this is a great dish to share.

Craig got the Fried Fresh Mozzarella served with Marinara, Ricotta Salata and Lemon Oil. This upgraded version of mozzarella sticks is $11. Craig enjoyed it but wished the cheese was more melted but the way it was cooked you could tell the mozzarella was fresh. It’s a great staple dish for those who want to enjoy this classic food but on a different level.

For my entree I ordered the polenta cake, mushrooms and cauliflower with herbs, the plant based option from the menu. This dish consists of polenta layered with sautéed mushrooms, spinach and red pepper with a cheese and cashew sauce, costing $23. I thought the food was beautifully prepared and they looked like they really thought about this item.

It reminded me of what I had at Citricos because of the way it was presented. The cashew-cheese sauce was phenomenal. I prefer dairy-free cheese made with cashews because the flavor is richer than the others. The vegetables tasted fresh and the polenta cake was out of this world. The texture reminded me of cornbread, and maybe that’s why I loved it so much.

Panda ordered a classic, baked chicken alla Parmigiana. This food comes with breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella over spaghetti and costs $27. His biggest complaint was that the chicken was too thick and Craig agreed with him. Overall he said it was ok, but nothing special and not horrible.

Craig ordered the lasagna, which was not on the menu. The lasagna is made with 16 oz of delicious red sauce, meat and mushrooms. I felt like I blinked once, and the dish was done when I opened my eyes. That’s how fast he disappeared. Panda tried a piece of it and said he liked it and the flavors blended well. They both said the different cheeses were noticeable, making the dish even better.

That’s right, folks, we had a full three-course meal at a theme park Italian restaurant. I then did a complete tour of the park.

For dessert, I ordered the cherry-chocolate cake which is a plant-based chocolate cake with a sour cherry-pomegranate-molasses sauce and cost $8.50. I’ve tried a handful of plant-based cakes and most of them have weird textures and tend to be dry. Not this cake. The texture was perfect and the cake was thick but not dry. I loved the contrast the cherries added to this chocolate rich dish.

Panda ordered the mini cannoli trio which includes orange cream, butterscotch and traditional chocolate chip cannoli topped with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. The trio costs $10. He wasn’t blown away by this dessert but he loved the dessert Craig ordered.

Craig got the Tiramis which is made with layers of mascarpone and espresso-soaked ladyfingers topped with cocoa powder and whipped cream and costs $8. It’s important to note that this dessert is made with alcohol, Kahlua to be exact. This information is not listed on the menu, so be careful when ordering it. From the look on Craig and Panda’s faces, this was the best dessert on the table. She was also the prettiest.

