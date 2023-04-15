Famous Israeli actor Chaim Topol worked for the Mossad – wife, children – Israel News





Israeli actor Chaim Topol used his VIP status to work for the Mossad in countries that Israelis typically had difficulty accessing in the 1970s and 80s, according to a report by Ha’aretz THURSDAY. Topol’s wife, Galia, and children, Adi and Omer, told Ha’aretz on assignments their father carried out for Israel’s international intelligence agency, including setting up surveillance on an Arab country’s embassy in a European capital. They said the Mossad used him because of the fame and notoriety he gained from the hit movie The Fiddler on the Roof in which he played the role of Tevye. Adi said Ha’aretz that his father used to take a miniature Minox camera and a tape recorder with him whenever he went abroad. She and her siblings believe they were tools used by Topol to carry out its various missions. Topol manager reportedly Zvi Malkin Topol’s liaison for his assignments, according to his children, was Mossad agent Zvi Malkin who was one of the team members who kidnapped Adolf Eichmann in Argentina in 1960 and took him to Israel to stand trial for his crimes in the Holocaust. Chaim Topol (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) “Zvika would always show up in disguise, walk through the garden so as not to be seen, then walk into our apartment,” Adi said. Ha’aretz. “‘You don’t have a key, so how did you get in?’ I asked him once, and he replied in a nasal tone: ‘You call that a lock?’ » “They were both actors,” Malkin’s son Omer said. Ha’aretz. “One performed on stage and in films, the other did so clandestinely under false identities in the underground. So in that weird and peculiar way, they had a lot in common. “One performed on stage and in films, the other did so undercover under false identities in the underground.” Omer Malkin Galia added that Malkin would stay with them when they lived in London to use his friend’s visit as a cover and that Topol would help plan his missions, joining him on some. Omer Topol told Ynet that his father’s contributions were rather minor. “I know he helped transfer documents and similar tasks, but we’re not talking about bold moves like James Bond or anything like that,” he said. Whether or not Topol was a Mossad agent in any capacity, he was considered a cultural hero in Israel for his success as an award-winning actor both locally and abroad. Topol died last month and was memorialized in a ceremony attended by politicians and other Israeli artists.

