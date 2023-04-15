A Ferrari 275 originally owned by the late actor Steve McQueen will be auctioned





A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, delivered new to American actor and driver Steve McQueen, could fetch $5 million at auction. Tim Scott 2023; Courtesy of RM Sothebys



An iconic 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, delivered new to American actor and driver Steve McQueen, is expected to fetch US$5-7 million at its August auction in Monterey, California. McQueen, a top box-office hit for his films of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, owned the car for more than four years, according to RM Sothebys, which is handling the sale. McQueen was nominated for an Oscar for his role in The sand pebbles (1966). He often performed car chases or other stunts himself in many popular movies he starred in, such as Bullit (1968), Le Mans (1971), and the getaway (1972). McQueen began racing motorcycles and off-road cars in his twenties while studying acting in New York. He would go on to become a car collector, owning over 100 classic motorcycles, as well as around 100 exotic and vintage cars, including some iconic cars featured in his films. Although Scaglietti’s 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 does not appear in any of his films, it is would have delivered to McQueen when he was on the set of Bullita film famous for its car chase scene. LEARN MORE: Large-scale plug-in hybrid SUVs from BMW and Mitsubishi The long-nosed red car was restored to McQueens specifications from 2010 to 2013 by Ferrari Classiche, and has been on display at the Museo Ferrari in Maranello, Italy, and the Villa dEste Concorso dEleganza in Cernobbio, on the western shore of the lake of Como in northern Italy, according to RM Sothebys. We are delighted to announce Steve McQueen’s ex-1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 as our first major delivery, a perfect car to launch the upcoming range, said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions at RM Sothebys, in a press release. Other highlights from the 26th annual auction house sale in Monterey Aug. 18-19 include a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider by Scaglietti, estimated at $2.8-3.2 million ; and a 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition that’s only done 488 miles, with an estimate between US$1.1-1.5 million. Last year, RM Sothebys had a total of $239 million in sales in Monterey, according to Duff.

