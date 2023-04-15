ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens

Nearly 40 hours after its main roads became flooded and impassable, Fort. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened.

The airport, one of the top 20 US airports by passenger traffic, was closed Thursday and restarted at 9 a.m. Friday. Initially, the airport was to reopen Thursday at noon. Still, that schedule was delayed first due to the “volume of flooding and debris at FLL airfields” and then to allow for a final daylight inspection on Friday morning, the airport said.

There are still significant cancellations and delays at the airport on Friday – according to FlightAware, 31%, or 133, of its departures were canceled and 9%, or 41, were delayed. Nearly 25%, or 98, of its arrivals were also canceled, and 17%, or 72 flights, were delayed.

Passengers are always advised to check with their airline for updated flight times before traveling to the airport.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Fort. Lauderdale Airport saw potentially historic levels of rain this week – more than 25 inches fell in 24 hours starting Wednesday, including more than 167 inches on Dania Beach and 18 inches in the Hollywood area.

The rainfall caused heavy flooding around Fort. Lauderdale-Hollywood International, blocking some in their cars and others at the airport. Airlines operating from the airport have issued change fee and fare difference waivers in light of the impact.

The weather was bad enough to force Brightline to suspend travel service between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale Wednesday. It has since reopened.