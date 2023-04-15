‘Pop Stars & Superheroes’ | Culture & Leisure

A Spotify channel title says it all: classical music is NOT boring.

A 2019 survey of 8,000 adults in eight countries, from the US and UK to Europe, Mexico and South Korea, found the same. Classical music, i.e. orchestral music, was the fourth most popular genre, with more fans than either R&B or hip hop.

Almost a third of the audience was made up of listeners under the age of 35, a statistic mirrored among ABC Classics listeners, in the words of the Australian radio station which reported the survey.

Three years later, and 9,000 miles from Down Under, a community orchestra on the West Slope aims to increase its percentage of young listeners even further. The Valley Symphony Association in Montrose is aiming for the kid in all of us next weekend, presenting their final concerts of the season, Pop Stars & Superheroes.

The concerts will feature guest conductor and pianist Steven Arguilo-Arbues, of Denver, who holds a master’s degree in music from the Manhattan School of Music and has performed at Carnegie Hall, among others. He is the third and last conductor invited to conduct the symphony before the music committee selects a new permanent conductor, probably in early May.

It’s been a painstaking process: VSA musicians complete extensive surveys after working with each conductor, said Stacey Ryan, the VSO’s publicist (and clarinetist); audience feedback was solicited immediately after each concert.

Frankly, we’ve been both surprised and thrilled by the number of people filling out the surveys, said board chairman Hartland Chubb. It’s great to know that our music lovers care, and we thank you all for your great feedback.

It’s important when you have the opportunity to choose a new conductor and play by the rules, Ryan said of the scrupulous selection process. Where do we go from here? Where does our audience want us to go and how do we engage them? We want the audience to connect with this music, and the conductor is a very important part of that.

Music has the power to engage the mind, stir the heart and invigorate the soul, no matter what your age, Arguilo-Arbes said. On the two hell of concerts next weekend, he added, I feel privileged to make great music with the VSA musicians and have fun sharing it with the community.

Concerts are indeed likely to be fun for everyone: you’ll relate to that stuff. I guarantee it, Ryan said. When people say they don’t like orchestral music, she responds quickly, you like it. You hear it every day. The modern form of it is on television and in advertisements. Imagine a movie without a soundtrack.

Next week, the Valley Symphony will perform selections from today’s Mozart, as composer John Williams Ryan said. The choir will sing works by Lennon and McCartney; Bob Dylan (The Times They Are a Changin); U2 (MLK) and even Taylor Swift (who collaborated with T. Bone Burnett, John Paul White and Joy Williams on Safe and Sound, from The Hunger Games).

There will be music by The Avengers and an arrangement by Patrick Roszell titled Led Zeppelin Reunion. Of course, there will be a nod to one of the original musical superheroes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a rendition of Eine kleine Nachtmusik (Serenade No. 13 for strings in G major).

And much more: We’re playing a selection from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It makes you want to go, Arrgh! You are at sea!

Modern orchestral music, like great music of any kind, is visceral; it’s communal, Ryan summed up. It’s in our DNA.

The Valley Symphony Association presents “Pop Stars & Superheroes” Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. in Montrose Hall. Visit valleysymphony.net to see the program. A hand-painted violin will be awarded by lottery at the end of the final concert — a thank you to the public for their participation in the selection of a new conductor.