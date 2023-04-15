Top Gun Actor Anthony Edwards Lists Oceanfront California Pad For Sale For $6.5 Million







Actor Anthony Edwards, best known for his role as Nick Goose Bradshaw in the 1986 film Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise, has put his seaside hideaway in Dana Point, Calif., on the market for 6.5 million dollars on Friday. Located in the guarded community of Capistrano Beach, the Spanish Colonial Revival home was one of the original beach homes built in 1928 by the Doheny family, for whom Doheny State Beach is named, according to listing agent Justin Alexander of Compass . An original Doheny, this quintessential Southern California beach house is a once-in-a-lifetime deal because of both its historical significance and its expansive 10,000 square foot private lot on the sand, Mr. Alexander. Ned Doheny, son of Los Angeles oil magnate Edward Doheny, bought the land that became Capistrano Beach in 1928, according to Dana Point Historical Society. This house was one of the Doheny family’s reserved beach houses, which was also highlighted as the original model of what the Dana Point beach houses looked like, similar to the houses in Beverly Hills, a classic of the Spanish colonial revival, said Mr. Alexander. SLOPE: A Ferrari 275 originally owned by the late actor Steve McQueen will be auctioned Mr Edwards, 60, who also starred as Dr Mark Greene in the long-running TV series ER, from its premiere in 1994 to the end of the eighth season in 2002, bought the property as a holiday home in 1998 to $1.525 million, according to property records. Anthony uses this breathtaking beach house as his own family getaway, who sees the incredible uniqueness of this courtyard-style hideaway, Mr. Alexander said. It has never been used as a rental property. Mr Edwards, who in May 2022 made his Broadway musical debut as Dr Walker in the Broadway production of Girl from the North Country, was not immediately available for comment. The home has over 2,100 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including an aquarium-themed one. Throughout, the house features wood-beamed ceilings, red brick walls, arched walkways, and large windows overlooking the ocean, as seen in the photos. There is a dining room in the central courtyard and a two-car garage, according to the listing. Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, Dana Point is famous for its dolphin and whale watching and surfing activities.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mansionglobal.com/articles/top-gun-actor-anthony-edwards-lists-oceanfront-california-pad-for-6-5-million-3a3a3745 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related