Q&A: K-pop group NCT DREAM talks about their first US headlining tour ahead of LA show

This post was updated on April 14 at 4:31 p.m.

Six years after their debut, K-pop group NCT DREAM landed in the United States for their first-ever US headlining tour.

The group consisting of members MARK, RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE and JISUNG are scheduled to perform in Anaheim on Tuesday, following recent concerts in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities nationwide. Known for songs such as Hot Sauce and Glitch Mode, the group found widespread success both in South Korea and around the world, charting on the Billboard 200.

NCT DREAM spoke with Daily Bruins Victoria Ke Li and other student journalists during a panel discussion organized and hosted by Rogers & Cowan PMK about preparing for their first US tour, their growth and what what they like to do to de-stress.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Daily noise: While NCT DREAM has previously performed at KCON, this is the group’s first time touring the United States. What do all the members think about this and how did you prepare?

TO MARK: We’ve never done this before, although it’s been about eight years since we started. And so we have a lot of history and a lot of reasons why we do it now. But long story short, we’re now starting to really see the world and travel all over the world to see our fans, and so this first world tour really means a lot. So we had really prepared very heavily in terms of performance and just in terms of mindset to make sure we can show the world our capabilities and what we’re looking for.

Its campus in Washington: Traveling around the world can be very physically and emotionally exhausting. What activities do you do between hours to help you recharge your batteries?

HAECHAN: Playing games, shopping and drinking beer.

JAEMIN: And then for my part, as soon as I arrive, I go directly to the gym.

CHENLE: I played basketball with MARK.

Mercury : If you could talk to your old self, what advice would you give yourself knowing what you know now? Do you feel that your music reflects this personal growth?

JISUNG: I have to say that I would like to tell myself not to be scared or shy. At the time, I was very concerned about what people would think and was very shy, but I don’t think that’s necessary. So that’s what I would say to my past self.

TO MARK: And to answer the music section of your question, our growth is also visible in our music, and technically our voices have also changed over the years. But other than that, just our inspirations and the way we convey our emotions in the music itself has grown, I’d like to say, and so we really like to put our experiences and emotions into our music as much as we can. And we keep growing, and I feel like our fans are growing with us.

The vector : What is the advice that NCT DREAM would like to communicate to its student audience?

REJUN: I have to say that your university years are when you have the most passion and strength in pursuing your dreams. And I would like to tell you to do whatever you want to do so that you live without regrets.