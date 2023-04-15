Here are 5 reasons why gaming IP is Hollywood’s next big money maker





The resounding success of the Super Mario Bros. shows that the intellectual properties of video games are ripe for film and television adaptation. If the last 10 years have been the decade of superhero movies and comic book adaptations, the next decade could very well become the era of video games in Hollywood.

Super Mario which was produced for around $100 million by Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures and earned over $200 million in its five-day demos debut is just the tip of the iceberg. HBO series The Last of Us took the entertainment world by storm in January, and streaming platforms from Netflix to Paramount+ began picking up other popular gaming IPs such as Fallout and Mass Effect.

Hollywood’s flirtation with video game adaptations is still in its infancy, but it’s shaping up to be a romance for the ages. Digiday spoke to the experts to understand why gaming IPs have become the next big money maker for the film and TV industry. Here are five reasons: 1. Gambling has finally become a multi-generational activity By now, popular game franchises like Mario have been around for decades, meaning multiple generations grew up jumping on Goombas and beating Bowser. When the live-action Super Mario Bros. came out in 1993, the kids might have been excited, but their parents probably rolled their eyes at the concept of a movie based on a video game. Last weekend’s box office numbers show parents and kids alike showed up in force to watch the Super Mario Bros. movie. and the film was packed with references to Mario games big and small, ensuring there was something for every generation of fan. There were all these references that people like me in my 40s recognized in the game I played 15 years ago, even though it was just a passing moment in the movie, said Jonathan Stringfield, vice president of global business research and marketing. at Activision Blizzard Media. It had all these nice hooks within it, even keeping someone who apparently isn’t in the target demographic well engaged with the film through nostalgia and familiarity with the IP. 2. Video game movies are really good now Critics might disagree, but the 96% audience score for Rotten Tomatoes for the movie Super Mario Bros. do not lie. As the storytelling of video games themselves improves, film and television studios are pouring more resources into their game adaptations, creating a perfect storm for the development of truly high-quality adaptations such than The Last of Us. Audiences reward this increase in quality with showing up at the box office. These projects receive more resources and the creative teams supporting them have more freedom, said Margaret Boykin, vice president of Ubisoft Film and Television. Where game adaptations have suffered in the past is in their inability to deviate from the source material and make important distinctions between good storytelling for games and movies and TV series. There’s a misconception on networks and studios that players will reject anything that isn’t the game’s canon. Now adaptations are being applauded for their additions to the game’s lore. 3. Games IP has great potential for creating cinematic universes The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put film and television studios on alert for upcoming properties that could be adapted into a cohesive cinematic universe, but there are few forms of media including long-term storytelling and pollination. Crossroads of characters are as deep as comic books. But one form of media that could rival comics in its potential for developing a cinematic universe is gaming; after all, the world of Mario is populated by dozens of memorable characters, only a fraction of whom appeared in the Super Mario Bros. movie. The next big cinematic universe could very well be the NCU, the Nintendo Cinematic Universe. Few studios have that depth of IP to tap into, whereas video games are a huge body of IP that’s been relatively untapped, Stringfield said. In addition to the wealth of characters and settings from the world of “Mario”, Nintendo has a host of other popular franchises such as “Metroid” and “The Legend of Zelda”. 4. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the popularity of gaming IP It’s no surprise, but it’s worth mentioning: the surge in gaming activity fueled by COVID-19 has finally arrived in Hollywood. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, consumers engagement with inflated game contentcreating a new generation of fans of games familiar with IPs such as Mario and The Last of Us. In 2021, 227 million Americans told the Entertainment Software Association that they played video games, an increase from 214 million the previous year. Live streaming platform Twitch has seen a 67% increase in viewership during the same period. Through adaptations such as the Mario movie, the film industry is simply reacting to this increased interest. 5. Gaming IPs are preloaded with vibrant and passionate fan communities Video game adaptations are cheat code for Hollywood movie studios because, like comic books, their fandom doesn’t need to be built from scratch. For millions of Mario fans, it was practically a done deal that they would be sticking their asses in theater seats for the release of the Super Mario Bros. movie, no matter how good the movie was. And in the long run, games IP may carry more weight than comics IP. Sales of comic books in print have been declining for yearsbut interest in the games is only growing. With the budget for Hollywood projects exploding, everyone is looking for bankable cultural assets to mitigate risk. Comic books provided that, and now it’s video games, said Jason Chung, director of esports and games at New York University. The success of the Mario movie will not be a definitive starting point nor the end of video game IPs as movies. The only difference is that the studios finally seem to understand that they need to give these films proper budgets and support.

