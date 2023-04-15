News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood will hold a Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. . Yom HaShoah is a time to remember the victims of the Holocaust and to focus on the importance of remembrance in preventing genocides and other human atrocities from happening again. This year, the program will offer a free screening of the documentary Seen through these eyes, as well as a Q&A with director Hilary Helstein, an art exhibit from the artists featured in the film, and a concertmaster performance by Judith Aleer. Maya Angelou narrated this powerful documentary, and her narration reveals the story of a brave group of people who fought Hitler with the only weapons they had: charcoal, pencil stubs, shreds of paper and memories etched in their minds. These artists took their destiny into their own hands as a compelling statement about the human spirit, enduring against unimaginable odds. The city of West Hollywood has a long history of commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the internationally recognized day of Yom HaShoah, which is observed as a day of remembrance for the approximately six million Jews and five million others who perished in the Holocaust because of the actions carried out by Nazi Germany, and for the Jewish resistance during this period. There are many Holocaust survivors who reside in the city of West Hollywood, some of whom have shared their legacy of survival, resilience and responsibility by giving interviews to Holocaust Foundation Archive with a mission to develop empathy, understanding and respect through testimony. The Citys Yom HaShoah event aims to ensure that younger generations become aware of the atrocities that took place during this time in Europe; by keeping these memories alive, our world will have a better chance of not repeating this dark history in the future. For more information about the Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration, please contact the City of West Hollywood Community and Legislative Affairs Division at (323) 848-6826 or email wehorusevents@weho. org. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or slunn@weho.org.

