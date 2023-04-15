Entertainment
Jennifer Garner says Reese Witherspoon inspired her to produce – The Hollywood Reporter
Jennifer Garner doesn’t just star in the new Apple TV+ series The last thing he said to mebut also landed her first executive producing credit with the project, serving as an EP alongside close friend Reese Witherspoon.
“I think the older you get and the more you’ve been moving for 30 years, you naturally become more central to the collaborative process,” Garner said. The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday to take on the role of producer. She recalls reading the scripts aloud in the backyard of married co-creators Laura Dave and Josh Singer, then “ripping them up over and over, having heated discussions, but then they actually made revisions based on our conversations They were so open to hearing my thoughts and ideas, and so nuanced in how they made changes because of our conversations, that I was a bit blown away.
The star has started doing more behind-the-scenes work in recent years, serving as producer for the 2021 Netflix movie yes day and upcoming movie Family leave. She points to Witherspoon, who quickly created her own empire under her Hello Sunshine banner, as the reason for her production pivot.
“Honestly, Reese is behind this, she really pushed me. She said to me a few years ago, ‘Nobody’s sitting around thinking, what can I shoot in LA that’s going to have a 50-year-old woman in it?’ She’s like, ‘You gotta make your own stuff,'” Garner said. “Every woman in this town owes Reese a debt of gratitude.”
Garner plays in The last thing he said to me – which is based on Dave’s 2021 novel of the same name – as Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband mysteriously disappeared.
Julia Roberts was originally set to direct the series, but after dropping out, Garner sent letters to the creative team to apply for the role.
“Hannah and I are quite different but there was something about her that really spoke to me. I feel like she’s the ultimate hero of her own story, she fights for her own optimism and that is something that I could really relate to,” Garner explained. “The idea of parenting too and when you’re a parent, you still have to fall in love with your kids over and over again; they keep changing, they’re changing, and you just find new ways to love them, new ways to expand your heart in new and different ways all the time. Watching Hannah go through this process in real time was really exciting for me.
Game Of Thrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays missing husband Owen, who said he was drawn to the character because “a lot of his story is flashbacks, but it’s from other people’s point of view”. I thought that was interesting because you can’t trust memory. All of those flashbacks also mean that Coster-Waldau is digitally aged for some scenes, as he admitted at the premiere: “I haven’t seen the final version, can’t wait to see it. It’s gonna be weird.
With so many female producers, the series also stands out for its all-female directing team. Dave says it was important to her because there are “often stories about a woman being looked down upon or a woman trying to figure out her situation in response to her husband, and we really wanted it to be told through a female lens.” . Garner added, “It’s just a story of a woman learning to trust her own instincts, a woman finding her own agency and struggling to prove herself. And no one can tell that story better than women in Hollywood.
The first two episodes of The last thing he said to me are now streaming on Apple TV+.
