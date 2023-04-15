Florida airport open after storms drop nearly 30 inches of rain





Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport opens after record 24-hour rainfall Updated: 12:33 PM EDT April 14, 2023

GOODNESS. IT WAS ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC. YOU HAVE BEEN THERE TO WITNESS EVERYTHING. WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGE OF THIS HISTORIC FLOOD. VANESSA COME FOLLOWED BY FURTHER STORMS EXPECTED TODAY. BUT FIRST, WE WANT TO GO STRAIGHT TO CALEB CALLAHAN, A LIVE IN FORT LAUDERDALE. CALEB, UPDATE 9:00. IT WAS THEN THAT THINGS WERE SUPPOSED TO OPEN. WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE ? AARON, IT'S TRUE. AND I WANT TO GIVE YOU A LOOK AT WHAT THE TRACK AND TARMAC LOOKS LIKE NOW AS I GO AWAY, YOU CAN SEE MUCH, MUCH Drier. AS WE ZOOM INTO THIS PLANE, YOU CAN REALLY SEE A FEW WORKERS LOADING BAGS ONTO THIS PLANE. WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY PLANES LEAVING. BUT I CAN TELL YOU THE AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN AFTER GATES, INS AND DOZENS OF HOURS OF WAITING. AND NOW EVERYONE IS CROSSING THE LINES TRYING TO CHECK THEIR BAGS. WATCH THIS VIDEO WE GOT EARLIER THIS MORNING. THESE PEOPLE ARE WAITING IN THE DELTA LINE. MANY WHO WE TALKED TO DID NOT JUST CANCEL THEIR FLIGHTS YESTERDAY, BUT EVEN THE DAY BEFORE TOO. SOME OF THEM HAVE TO LITERALLY SLEEP INSIDE THE AIRPORT AS THEY STRUGGLE TO FIND HOTEL ROOMS IN FORT LAUDERDALE. WE TALKED TO A MAN WHO HAPPYLY WAS ABLE TO FIND A HOTEL ROOM AND NOW HAS HIS FINGERS CROSSED TO GET A FLIGHT FROM FLORIDA TODAY. HOW DO YOU FEEL WITH THIS WEATHER? YOU NEVER LEAVE FLORIDA. OH, WE THOUGHT WE WOULD HAVE TO MOVE HERE. NO, WERE REALLY GOING HOME. WERE VERY RELAXED. WHERE DID YOU HAVE TO DO NOW? THIS WAS ACTUALLY ANOTHER WE TALKED ABOUT. WE HAVE TALKED TO A LOT OF PEOPLE HERE WHO ARE REALLY HAPPY. THEY'RE FINALLY LEAVING FLORIDA. MANY ARE STILL TRYING TO UNDERSTAND FLIGHTS TODAY. BUT ONE THING THE AIRPORT ENCOURAGES YOU TO DO IS TO CHECK IN WITH YOUR AIRLINE JUST TO MAKE SURE YOUR FLIGHT LEAVES AT THE RIGHT TIME TODAY AS THINGS CAN CHANGE CONSTANTLY HERE FOR NOW Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport opens after record 24-hour rainfall Updated: 12:33 PM EDT April 14, 2023 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened Friday morning after more than 2 feet of rain fell in the area in the past 24 hours. According to the airport's Facebook post, the 9 a.m. opening, which has been repeatedly delayed, was to allow for final daytime inspections to determine airfields' readiness to safely resume flight operations. security. The airport's upper level road opened early Thursday morning to allow people stranded when roads were impassable on Wednesday to be picked up by family or friends. Travelers are advised to check the status of their flights online here. Broward County schools will remain closed through Monday. WPBF 25 News meteorologists declared a first day of weather warning Thursday as isolated storms affected residents from the Treasure Coast to Miami-Dade County.

