



Bollywood: art, culture and hegemony This is an online course (Eastern Time) The largest film industry in the world is not located in Hollywood but in Bollywood, its annual film production nearly doubling that of the United States. As it increasingly encroaches on the Western cultural imagination, Bollywood plays an already titanic role in India as a site of creative ferment, economic power, and nationalistic and ideological myth-making. While Bollywood once emphasized Indian cultural pluralism, today’s Indian national cinema is broader than with the recently celebrated Telegu action epic. RRRrepresents not only a challenge to American cultural hegemony, but increasingly a role in cementing and projecting a Hindutva or Hindu nationalist vision of Indian society, ethnicity and life. How to understand the history, aesthetics and cultural and political power of Bollywood filmography? What explains its growing cultural appeal in the West and how does it relate to changing geopolitical and economic dynamics? How did Bollywood and Indian film production figure globally in India’s state and cultural formation after independence? And what role does it play in India’s cultural, ethnic and religious politics today, both domestically and across the Indian diaspora around the world? In this course, we will explore the rise, aesthetics and complex politics of Bollywood and Indian cinema. Begin with an industry history and read a variety of scholarly and cinematic speeches, written at different points in India’s post-independence trajectory, to investigate how Bollywood participated in Indian nation-building from the Nehruvian period to the present day. Situate Bollywood well in relation to Hollywood, and seek to understand both their cross-influences and their differences and what this can tell us about past and contemporary currents of international cultural power. Watching key Bollywood films and reading works of film criticism and postcolonial scholarship, we will ask questions about Bollywood’s national imaginary, the creeping history of blackface in popular Hindu films, the creation of a pan-Indian subject matter via Bollywood film and navigation in India’s Political Borders from Bangladesh to Kashmir. How does Bollywood work to produce forms of both inclusion and exclusion in the Indian national imagination? Course schedule Monday, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET

June 05 — June 26, 2023

4 weeks $335.00 Opening of registrations

