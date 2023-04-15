Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens after heavy rain





Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) reopened Friday morning after being inundated with more than 25 inches of rain Thursday. The heavy rains that hit the region caused more than 40 hours of delays and cancellations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Reopening of the airport Today, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport announced on social media that flight operations were scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. The airport remained closed for hours due to heavy flooding. On its website, the airport authority urged travelers to check with their airline for updated flight times before heading to the airport. SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Despite reopening to commercial service, Fort Lauderdale operations remain heavily impacted by flooding. According to FlightAware, Fort Lauderdale tops the list of canceled and delayed flights nationwide. At the time of writing, the airport had 253 canceled flights (between departures and arrivals) and 205 delayed flights. The mind took the biggest toll The closure of Fort Lauderdale mainly impacted Spirit Airlines. The ultra-low-cost airline operates an average of more than 90 departures from Florida airport each day. FlightAware has Spirit as the carrier with the most canceled flights in the United States on Friday, with 115. It also delayed 196 services. On social media, Spirit posted a weather advisory. The airline has urged passengers to check their current flight status on its website as travel plans may have been affected. Spirit mainly operates flights to destinations across the United States, such as Atlanta (40 weekly flights), LaGuardia (29), Newark (28) and Baltimore (21). Incredible scenes in Fort Lauderdale Among the stunning scenes captured in recent days was an Airbus A320neo Frontier called Francie, the piping plover taxiing in Fort Lauderdale with its wheels almost completely covered in water. This aircraft, registration N373FR, landed in Fort Lauderdale on April 12 on a flight from Trenton (TTN). According to data from FlightRadar24.com, the plane was stuck at the airport until Friday. Today it was scheduled to depart for Atlanta, operating flight F91363. Another passenger posted a video on social media from inside the airport. In the video, a Delta Air Lines plane can be seen taxiing despite the bad weather. Some travelers said they were stranded in the airport area until eight o’clock due to flooding. The Washington Post reported that about 88 billion gallons of water poured into Fort Lauderdale. This left cars underwater in some areas, according to photos posted on social media. National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Baxter said Friday that an area of ​​high pressure was forming over Florida. This will prevent the rain from Saturday to Sunday morning. Therefore, the chance of showers or thunderstorms will drop to around 10%. Have you been impacted by the Fort Lauderdale floods? Let us know in the comments below.

