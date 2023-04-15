Rally Defending Drag Story Hour is back in West Hollywood to counter protesters





The Drag Story Hour Rally is back after it was canceled due to lack of evidence the event would be protested in West Hollywood. Organizers have learned that a small group of protesters intend to gather in front of the West Hollywood Library during Drag Story Hour this Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd, beginning at 9:30 a.m. “We are calling on everyone to join our Community Defense Guard on Saturday,” read a message shared on social media by a BAMN (By Any Means Necessary) representative. “Across the country, Drag Queen Story Hours are held in libraries, schools, churches and other locations across the country. Events like these, along with the National Day of Action in Defense of Gay and Trans Youth held on March 31 and last Sunday’s proud Drag March at WeHo are a proud sign of the growing strength of the LGBT+ community and our supporters. Let’s do our part in Los Angeles and come together to ensure that drag queens, families and their children can participate in the West Hollywood event safely, and that our communities are organized to defend themselves against others attacks against LGBT+ people. Drag Story Hour returns to the City of West Hollywood beginning April 15, 2023. The series of story hour readings by drag performers for kids of all ages is presented by the City of West Hollywood in partnership with the West Hollywood Library. Drag Story Hour was created by Michelle Tea and RADAR Productions in San Francisco in 2015. In 2017, the Citys Arts Division funded the first Drag Story Hour at the West Hollywood branch of the LA County Public Library. The West Hollywood series is produced by Pickle the Drag Queen. 2023 Drag Story Hour Saturday morning at 11 a.m.: April 15 June 17 August 19 October 7 December 16 All readings take place inWest Hollywood LibraryCommunity Meeting Room, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

