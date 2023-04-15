Estate Star J. Smith-Cameron: Don’t Fuck With Gerri | Entertainment





[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession Season 4, Episode 3, Connors Wedding.] In case you missed it, the dynamics of Succession are about to change drastically with former Waystar Royco boss Logan Roy (Brian Cox) out of the way. Will long-held seats lead to positions of power for its older cohorts? Or will the Roy children claim what they believe to be a birthright? One individual is in a particularly delicate position as Gerris (J. Smith-Cameron) standing at the company remains unclear. Before Logan took his last breath, he asked his son Roman (Kieran Culkin) to let Gerri go, effectively dismissing her. While the pair have the conversation at Connors (Alan Ruck) marriage, there doesn’t seem to be any finality to the situation as Gerri was called in to sit down and talk with the kids after news broke of Logan’s death. With the man who wanted her out, what’s to stop Gerri from pretending the conversation never happened? The situation keeps changing in Season 4, Smith-Cameron says of Gerris’ position on the metaphorical chessboard. The sides keep changing and changing and changing. It’s a very tumultuous season. As the actress points out, At the end of [Season 3] she’s in the war room with them, but she sort of gets Logan’s cold shoulder from the start of season 4. And that [had] been coming for a while. Viewers may recall that Gerri was named Acting CEO of Waystar Royco to deflect potential legal action against Logan in Season 3, and Smith-Camerons’ remarks hint at the motivation behind Logans’ intention. From Canning Her: Whenever someone in Logans’ world is elevated, even if they do the elevation, they begin to distrust them. He’s a strange man and she cut ties with Roman and Logan goes after her. Although Roman took the shot and Gerri is apparently done with him, Cameron-Smith says, there is a new dynamic between them, a lot of dynamic. This remark, she adds, is rather audacious on my part. I shouldn’t even say that. They still have a lot of tumultuous stuff, but it’s a new energy, she clarifies. Could it have something to do with her having the power to overwhelm text messages and photos that could hurt Roman and the company? As fans will recall, Roman accidentally forwarded a dick pic to his dad when he was aiming it at Gerri, which he apparently did on numerous occasions. Although Smith-Cameron can’t say, she admits that Gerris has been in a bit of a tailspin this season. It will be interesting to see how she handles this. As for his approach moving forward? She feels somewhat indifferent to the way she is being bullied by Logan and Roman. And so shes a little colder than usual. In other words, watch out for Gerri, she’s ready to serve her own interests. She has always been very careful who she trusts or who she does not trust. And I think she’s even tougher by the end of the story, Cameron-Smith teases. [Shes] very steely. Like, don’t fuck with her. Trust us, we won’t. SuccessionSeason 4, Sunday, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max More titles:

