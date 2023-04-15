‘Disco Dancer’ gets second life as Salim-Suleiman musical





Mumbai: ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’, a tribute to 1980s Bollywood and the spirit of star Mithun Chakraborty who gave it its name, premiered at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Friday. The event was a star-studded affair, with ‘Disco Dancer’ Mithun Chakraborty walking the red carpet with his son Namashi, as well as a galaxy of performers, from Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, the show’s presenter, who came with his son Ahan, musical directors Salim -Suleiman and Anu Malik, actors Arshad Warsi, Sunny Leone (with husband Daniel Weber) and Neil Nitin Mukesh, and singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Also present were members of Bappi Lahiri’s family. It was Bappi Lahiri who composed the music for ‘Disco Dancer’ and also sang one of his hit numbers, ‘Yaad Aa Rahi Hai’. The film, which was emblematic of Bollywood’s obsession with “disco music” at one point, is known for timeless tracks such as “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja” sung by Parvati Khan and the anthem “I am a Disco Dancer” sung by Vijay Benoît. Speaking to the media, Shetty said he was very happy with how things went for the show and hoped it would open up new opportunities for new talent. There aren’t many takers for the concept of stage musicals in India, Shetty pointed out, adding that it seemed difficult for the art form to break through to movie and cricket-crazed audiences. Donning a black shirt paired with black pants and looking suave in his salt and pepper look, Shetty explained that musicals haven’t really taken off in India. He said it was because “acting, singing and dancing together on stage in front of a live audience is not a cake walk for the cast by any stretch of the imagination”. Shetty said the production was named “Disco Dancer – The Musical” because it was “perhaps one of the few movies where every song was a smash hit”. The title of the musical also pays tribute to the “Disco King of India” (Bappi Lahiri), who died on February 15, 2022. The musical, which brings back cult classics by Bappi Lahiri in a score reimagined by Salim-Sulaiman, was put together by Shetty and music company Saregama.

