Bad for the birds? | Daily Sport Bulletin

Josh Harris deals with professional sports franchises like Pokmon.

Like the franchises’ iconic catchphrase, Gotta Catch ’em All, Harris, the owner and managing partner of the Sixers who also owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, reportedly signed a third team as part of a consortium buying the Washington Commanders. .

So what does this mean for fans here in Philadelphia?

Well, it’s not great for the Eagles, writes Mike Sielski. They and the rest of the NFC East will likely lose their punching bags twice a year as Washington improves after more than two decades of mismanagement by Daniel Snyder.

While it might not be ideal for the Birds, getting the brains behind this mismanagement, which turned one of the league’s top teams into a laughing stock, is a plus for the NFL as a whole.

And as for the implications for the 76ers? While it’s a little odd that the guy who also owns rivals from two other Philadelphia teams owns the Sixers, don’t expect that to be a big deal, writes Sielski.

learn about birds with Jeff McLaneEpisode 4: Chip Kelly – Part II: The Downfall

In the second installment of this two-part retrospective, hear the Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat the reporter Jeff McLane dive into nature and the unpredictable Kelly Chip time. McLane explains the series of events that played into Kelly’s disappearance. Plus, how a recent phone call between McLane and Kelly helped end a sometimes rocky relationship.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts or go to Inquirer.com/podcasts

The phrase is overused in sports, but PJ Tucker has been described as the type of player guys love to play with and hate to play against. This reality is a long list of intangibles that have made Tucker highly sought after. So what else makes the Sixers forward so special? Let his former teammates and coaches tell you.

Following: The Sixers hit the field at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, kicking off their first-round NBA playoff series (1 p.m., ESPN, NBCSP).

From what Howie Roseman has done in the past, it looks like there’s a decent chance the Eagles will trade the 10th pick maybe to raise more draft capital, maybe even move up a bit. EJ Smith and Devin Jackson walk through some draft day trade scenarios in their round table.

And if the Eagles stick with the 10th pick, according to Josh Tolentinos’ mock draft, the pick could be another Georgia star who can bolster the teams rush.

Bryce Harper, first baseman? Maybe that will work. Maybe not. Harper, true to himself, wants to go. Full steam ahead. The Phillies believe it is worth exploring. There have been far worse ideas. And while not everyone can handle first base, it also requires fewer throws and from significantly shorter distances than Harper’s usual position in right field. To be clear, Harper would not return as a first baseman. He’ll be cleared by doctors for game action as a designated hitter before beginning a rigorous pitching schedule, and everyone agrees the most important thing is to get his bat back in the lineup as soon as possible. But what if Harper is finally able to play first base? Imagine the possibilities.

The Phillies had Reds starter Nick Lodolo on the ropes early on but couldn’t cash in, falling to 4-9 on the season with a 6-2 loss.

Brandon Marsh was expected to be the everyday center fielder, but the roster choices against southpaws show otherwise.

Following: The Phillies continue their series in Cincinnati at 6:40 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will start against Reds right-hander Connor Overton (0-0, 10.13).

The Flyers’ season lasted a few more minutes Thursday night, but they eventually won 5-4 in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks. Defenseman Justin Braun, a 13-year-old veteran, logged more than 20 minutes of ice time and was even one of the best power-play units, but couldn’t score his 200th career point.

However, his teammate, Travis Konecny, hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career and then surpassed it. And it didn’t take long for him to reach that milestone in the Flyers’ season finale.

Following: The Flyers hold their end-of-season media interviews beginning Friday.

At the time of the Concacaf Champions League, everyone agreed that Union could have made it to the semi-finals with just a clean sheet against Atlas, but that didn’t happen. They needed the help of their top scorer and Julin Carranza scored twice. The game was grueling at times, but the team hung on and held on for their hero.

One of the broadcasters for this weekend’s game knows the other Philly teams.

Next: Union hit the road to take on Chicago Fire FC (8:30 p.m., Apple TV+, paid).

Worth a look

Returning bakers: Baker Dunleavy is Villanovas GM for basketball, a new position in the NIL era.

Relive the race: Go behind the scenes of Villanova’s historic run at the Sweet 16 with our five-part documentary series.

By the numbers: How do Maddy Siegrists’ stats compare to other No. 3 picks?

What you say about Sixers-Nets

We asked: Who will win the Sixers-Nets series, and in how many games? Among your answers:

Sixers in 6 games. James H

The Nets in 7. An injury or two, lousy coaching, lack of depth and poor defense should get the Sixers in. Wait until next year. Wendell I.

I believe the current edition of Ben Simmons could coach any team. There is something psychologically wrong with him when it comes to playing the role of a professional basketball player. It is strewn with pitfalls that can weigh on a team. I wouldn’t go so far as to accuse him of self-harm to stay off the pitch, but doesn’t that almost sound like it? I am a mental health professional as well as a Philadelphia basketball fan dating back to Paul Arizin and Larry Costello. Simmons is unique. Whatever we get from Harden, it’s more than worth facing him because he had some value. He has become like the deli clerk who is afraid to use the slicer. With Ben Simmons, the fear of shooting a basketball destroyed any possibility that it might have any value. Milton T.

