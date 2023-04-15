Entertainment
First Asian screenwriter challenges Hollywood racism – Asia Times
A century before Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, Winifred Eatonthe daughter of a Chinese mother and a white English father, worked behind the scenes in Hollywood.
Winnifred Eaton, often credited in Hollywood as Winifred Reeve, was born in Montreal in 1875. She wrote and adapted dozens of screenplays for MGM and Universal Studios, where she served as literary advisor and chief editor from 1925 to 1930.
Eaton was the first Asian screenwriter in Hollywood, and the first Asian and first woman to head a Hollywood screenplay department.
With a team of academics, including Joey Takeda and Jean Lee Cole, we digitize Eaton survived storylines so that his role in Hollywood and the tradition of Asians in Hollywood, from Eaton to Yeoh, could be better understood.
Eaton was an advocate of more sympathetic portrayals of women, working classes, and some racialized people, but also complicit in the racism and sexism of his day. The fact that his efforts to make room for Asian characters and themes were ultimately rejected by Hollywood speaks volumes about his refusal to accept Asians. in its golden age.
Carrier start
Eaton’s mother, Achuen Amoy, was born in China and, like our research discovered, traveled around the world as a child apprentice in a troupe of Chinese acrobats. After returning to China, she met and married English silk importer Edward Eaton. The Eatons lived in England and New York before settling in Montreal.
Shortly after Canada introduced the Chinese head tax in 1885 Eaton’s sister Edith Eaton began publishing sympathetic fictional and journalistic portrayals of North American Chinatowns under the pen name Sui Sin Far.
Winnifred Eaton, however, began her career as an author at the height of the Western popularization of Japanese art and design in a context of orientalism and racism. She published best-selling novels under the false Japanese pen name Onoto Watanna, a problematic persona she assumed in 1896 and later regretted.
Eaton’s second novel A Japanese nightingale (1901) was an immediate bestseller, translated into several languages, and made in a movie in 1918.
Write success
Yet Eaton was much more than the author of stereotypical Japanese novels. Like many novelists and playwrights of the early 20th century, Eaton recognized that the film industry desperately needed writers with an ear for dialogue as it moved. from his mute era to walkie-talkies.
He also needed writers with perspectives on what were seen as exotic locales, the sites of cultural collision and exchange that were central to the early dream factory.
As performing arts specialist Vito Adriaensens discoveredEaton donated his first story to the Selig Polyscope Company in 1914.
Later that decade, Eaton won a screenwriting competition. Writing as Winifred Reeve, she earned her first screenwriting credit for the 1921 Universal feature film fake kisses. In the early 1920s, Eaton moved with her second husband to Alberta, where she continued to write.
Credited on only five films
During this period, Eaton wrote dozens of screenplays, including several for starlets Marie Philbin and Mary Nolan.
Universal Studios called Eaton a lifesaver capable of entering its morgues and disguising abandoned scripts as modern models. screen holding.
However, in the collaborative world of Hollywood, where much of the writing work remains unseen, Eaton only received screenwriting credit for five movies.
We know that she has worked on many films, for example lady from shanghai, east is west, Barbary coast And Borneofeatured Asian characters, but these were played by yellow faced white actors.
Censored scripts
Eaton’s depictions of race and gender are often aligned with outdated standards of the time. That said, as literary scholar Jean Lee Cole arguedseveral draft scripts reveal Eaton’s efforts to create sympathetic racialized characters, especially female ones, and to depict interracial relationships.
However, these efforts were often rejected or written out by later screenwriters and editors, or censored by 1930s production codes.
Cole compared scripts in Eatons Papers with their final filmed versions and noted how other writers and producers revised Eaton’s scripts to conform to cinematic formulas that reify male dominance, class hierarchies and racial purity.
Seeing the revised script for Barbary Coastwrote Eaton I feel really sick. I feel like I don’t want my name on it.
Brilliant novel Cattle critiqued colonialism
Eatons cinematic treatment for his brilliant 1923 novel Cattle made a bold critique of the violence, racism, and sexism that underlie settler colonialism.
In Eaton’s story, a rancher steals cattle from local indigenous communities and unleashes violence against his illegitimate son by a Stoney Nakoda woman. The breeder rapes his maid. A Chinese cook gets justice by loosening the gates so the abusive cattle-starving bosses can run free, and one of them gores the rancher to death.
However, in a revision from Eatons treatment, another writer eliminated the role of cooks. Paramount later scuttled the project because of the sympathetic stories depicting a mother raising her illegitimate child. A movie of Cattle was never done.
Hollywood ambivalence
As Everything everywhere all at once actor James Hong recalled, early Hollywood was not a welcoming place for Asian actors and writers, despite its fascination with Asian settings and subjects. If Asian actors were given roles, it was often as villains or in other stereotypical racialized roles.
Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong (1905-1961) played Aboriginal characters in the alaskan (1924) And Peter Pan (1924).
Sessue Hayakawa (1886-1973), the first idol or sex symbol on the big screen and Japan’s first Oscar-nominated actor, Eaton said in a 1929 interview that he didn’t like the stories” he had to play. He also told Eaton that he left Hollywood in 1922 in protest because he had been referred with a racial slur.
THE Hays codeintroduced in 1930, made matters worse for actors of Asian descent by prohibiting the portrayal of non-white actors in on-screen romantic relationships with white actors.
New edition of Cattle
Eaton left Hollywood in 1931. While she continued to write screenplays, there is no evidence that any of her later screenplays were produced.
In July, scholars will meet in Calgary, Alberta, with descendants of Eaton, including the biographer Diana Birchall for a conference open to the public to discuss Eaton’s career and launch a new editing of Cattle on the occasion of the centenary of its publication.
Mary Chapman is an English teacher and academic director of the Public Humanities Hub at the University of British Columbia. Sydney Lines is a public researcher and doctoral student in English language and literature at the University of British Columbia.
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
|
