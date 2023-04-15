Dance teacher (Hip Hop, Jazz, Ballet, Bollywood, Kpop)





Important: Do not apply to this employment opportunity if you are an employee of the City of Toronto, instead please complete a online appointment form . The Community Recreation Branch is responsible for delivering high quality community recreation programs and services to Toronto’s diverse neighbourhoods. We offer a variety of programs that promote the social and physical development of people of all ages, with an emphasis on children and youth. The Community Recreation Branch strives to ensure that Toronto residents have positive recreational experiences that enhance quality of life and contribute to lifelong active living. Request ID: 37560 job category: Arts Type of employment: Temporary, Part time Hourly rate: $ 23.58 Number of positions: To be determined Start date: To be determined Workplace: To be determined District: North York Season: Autumn Duration: To be determined Shift information: To be determined Division: Parks, Forestry and Recreation Section: PFR CR Community recreation Display end date: 07/15/2023 Responsibilities: Gives safe and enjoyable age-appropriate lessons that meet the needs of a variety of ages.

Prepares lesson plans based on the program syllabus before the start of the program session.

Ensures that the list of supplies and equipment is provided prior to the start of the session to the appropriate supervisor.

Ensures appropriate supplies and equipment are in place and operational prior to the start of each course.

Ensures that supplies and equipment are cleaned and put away at the end of the course.

Train, supervise and evaluate assistant instructors or volunteers assigned to the program.

Interacts with the public and all internal staff to provide program information.

Adheres to all safety policies and guidelines outlined in the Part-Time Recreational Worker Handbook and all relevant policy and procedure manuals.

Performs administrative duties necessary to support the program (i.e. attendance, incident and accident reporting).

Follows principles of Healthy Child Development (HIGH FIVE) in program planning and delivery. Qualifications: Demonstrated ability to teach the appropriate age group, demonstrated ability in dance (auditioning), leadership training or volunteer experience.

Formal training and post-secondary experience or qualifications in a related field is an asset.

Must attend and pass mandatory and related on-the-job training sessions (NEO New Employee Orientation).

Must produce original current WSIB-recognized emergency first aid certificate.

You have a certification in the Principles of Healthy Child Development (PHCD) from Parks and Recreation Ontario. This is a required course that will be provided to you at no cost upon obtaining a conditional job offer. Course dates and details will be communicated to you at that time. We thank all applicants for their submission. Only candidates selected for the next steps will be contacted. Be sure to check your email regularly, including the junk/spam folder, and log in to your profile to view your application status under Applied Jobs. Accommodation: If you are a person who requires accommodation, due to a disability under the Ontario Human Rights Code, to apply for this position, please email us at [email protected], quoting the requisition ID and job title. The City is committed to providing Code-protected housing throughout its hiring process. Please visit Hiring Policies and Statements for more details. Checking the vulnerable sector: One of the requirements for working with children and vulnerable adults is that applicants provide the results of a vulnerable sector check. For recreation worker positions, we can only consider candidates who obtain a vulnerable sector check. Once a candidate receives a conditional job offer, we will obtain a vulnerable sector check for candidates who reside in the City of Toronto. Applicants residing outside of the City of Toronto will need to obtain a presence check from their local police department. For more information on vulnerable sector screening, please contact your local police department.

